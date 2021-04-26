WhatsApp Tests Voice Message Playback Speed Adjustment Feature News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The most popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp is known for bringing new features to improve the user experience. Usually, the beta versions of the app get the new features that are under testing. Likewise, the Android beta version 2.21.9.4 got a new feature that was disabled with the next beta update 2.21.9.5 the very next day.

Spotted on the public beta channel, this new WhatsApp feature shows that the platform is reportedly testing the voice message playback speed. This feature was under development last month as well. It looks like the instant messaging platform is working towards bringing three audio playback speed levels such as 1x 1.5x and 2x.

New WhatsApp Feature Spotted

As per WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp updates tracker, this new feature will increase the playback speed of voice messages. As mentioned earlier, this feature was enabled briefly in the Android beta version 2.21.9.4. During the period it was enabled, it was spotted right next to the voice messages so users can increase the playback speed if they want. However, there is no option to decrease the speed of the voice message playback.

Within a day, the feature was disabled for those users of WhatsApp for Android beta who enabled the feature.

Usually, WhatsApp tests several new features over a period of time before rolling them out for the public beta testers of the app. Later, the feature will.be enabled for the users of the stable version of the app. Notably, the feature that is enabled for the public beta to increase the playback of the voice messages might have been rolled out by mistake. This could indicate that WhatsApp might soon roll out this feature for its users.

Another Feature Spotted

The WhatsApp updates tracker also spotted another feature that is under testing. It shows the ability to delete or make changes to a conversation only from an active device and no other linked devices. This means that a chat can be deleted only from an active device. On the other hand, the app is expected to roll out an option to delete chats from linked devices in a go.

This feature hints that the multi-device feature that has been on cards is soon to be rolled out to all users. With this capability, users can access their WhatsApp account on up to four devices. There will also be a logout option for the linked devices in the future.

