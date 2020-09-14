ENGLISH

    WhatsApp To Roll Out Wallpaper Dimming, Doodles To Chat Background And Bug Fixes

    It looks like WhatsApp has a contemporary beta update for its Android users. This new update showcases adjustments that it will bring to the background wallpaper within the app. Also, it adds the ability to add doodles that are signature to WhatsApp on the background.

    WhatsApp Wallpaper Dimming And Bug Fixes On Cards

     

    These new features that WhatsApp appears to have brought to its app have been revealed by the tracker site WABetaInfo. As of now, these features are under beta testing and we need to know the exact timeline of when these features will be rolled out. However, we can expect WhatsApp to roll out these features widely to all users sometime soon.

    WhatsApp Wallpaper Dimming Feature

    The WhatsApp Wallpaper Dimming feature appears to be seen at the bottom of the chat wallpaper editing screen on the app. With a slider interface, users can choose the opacity or intensity of the chosen background wallpaper. It can be made subtle or prominent as per the users' preferences. Though the Wallpaper Dimming feature is not a major feature, it brings a more personalized and refined experience to users. In fact, the instant messaging app has been working on these minor enhancements extensively of late.

    Signature Doodles

    As per the same source, with the Android beta version 2.20.200.3, WhatsApp rolled out the ability to add or remove the app's signature doodles from solid background color. As of now, the doodle wallpaper was made available only in a single shade for both dark and light colors. With this layout, the app will let you add doodles to any solid background color. However, the following beta update missed this ability.

    Having said that, it is believed that WhatsApp might let users control both the addition of doodles as well as the opacity of a chat wallpaper. But it remains to be seen when these two features will be rolled out to all users via a stable update.

     

    Bug Fixes

    Besides these, the instant messaging app has also fixed a bug in the Storage Usage section. WhatsApp crashed when users tried opening the storage usage section. While this has been fixed, the other bug that reset he recently used emojis is yet to be fixed.

    Read More About: whatsapp news apps
    Story first published: Monday, September 14, 2020, 11:02 [IST]
    X