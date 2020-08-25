WhatsApp To Let You Manage Storage Space With New Tools News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

If you are using WhatsApp as a primary means of communication and to share a lot of media files, then the app could be consuming a lot of space on your smartphone. This is becoming an increasing concern for many as some premium smartphones miss out on a microSD card slot for expandable storage support.

Now, it looks like WhatsApp is all set to come up with a solution to free up storage space on your device. It is claimed that it will make conversations dynamic and active and get rid of things that are not needed anymore.

WhatsApp Storage Solution Tools

As per WABetaInfo, the Facebook-owned instant messaging platform is touted to roll out a revamped user interface for the storage section. This section is claimed to let you see and delete large files easier than ever before. There is no need to store such files on your device anymore. This feature will be very useful for a majority of users as it is estimated to be one of the heaviest apps installed on smartphones, especially if it is used for both personal and professional conversations.

The report notes that the Storage Usage section will look quite different when the update is rolled out to the app. It is said to have a storage bar at the top where the media files will appear and other content will be segregated. Of course, it will be better to see a breakdown of the files such as videos, photos, etc. but it remains to be seen if the feature comes to reality.

Going by the leaked screenshot, it shows two sections - large files and forwarded files. And, there appears to be an option to review and delete unnecessary files to get free space. Notably, the forwarded files from various groups occupy a lot of space and this section will help identify those files that are too large and delete them. Diving into these sections further, you will get various chats including groups and individual conversations along with the storage space occupied by the same.

As of now, the speculated storage usage tool is until development for WhatsApp users and we need to wait to know if it will be rolled out to all users. It is believed that the beta testing will debut for users before the actual rollout.

