WhatsApp To Enable Chat History Sync Across Platforms

WhatsApp's multi-device support is being tested and is hitting the tech headlines quite often. Now, it looks like WhatsApp is working on a new feature that enables syncing chat history across platforms. This new change will go hand-in-hand with the multi-device support and is speculated to arrive as a feature within Linked Devices.

As of now, there is no official word regarding when the chat history syncing could be rolled out to users. However, this feature has been circulating in rumors for quite some time. From the references obtained from the recent beta releases, the Linked Devices name is confirmed.

WhatsApp Sync Chat Feature

As per a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is believed to start syncing chat history across platforms to provide multiple device support. It will help users shift from one device to another seamlessly. And, the instant messaging platform is set to allow syncing chat history while using both its desktop and web client platforms. However, the report claims that the messaging app might go further and enable syncing of mobile devices too.

What's important is that WhatsApp might require a Wi-Fi connection to initiate the multiple device support as it needs a lot of data sharing from one device to another. Once the data is shared, the report notes that there is no need for an internet connection on the primary device. And, the second device needs an active internet connection.

If a device has been removed or changed while using the multiple device support, then the active chats will be notified as encryption key changes, which is similar to the change number option available on WhatsApp, which notifies users while contacts change their number.

Notably, the report adds that WhatsApp is working on cross-platform syncing of chat history for iPad users too. So, this means that users can use WhatsApp on both iPhone and iPad simultaneously. And, an iPad version of WhatsApp has been on cards for quite some time.

Similarly, the cross-platform syncing is touted to function between mobile and desktop devices. However, there isn't any clarity on whether WhatsApp could enable syncing between iPhone and Android devices. It is important to have both Android and iPhone and want the data to be synced.

In the meantime, the report notes that the instant messaging platform will be working on converting the iOS database to make it compatible with its Android client. We can expect it to sync across Android and iPhone as well.

