With the recent traction in the video calling apps, Facebook came up with the Messenger Rooms to compete against the likes of other video calling tools such as Zoom, Google Meet, etc. This service lets you create a Messenger room with up to 50 participants and enjoy free video calls. What's more interesting about Messenger Rooms is that you need not have a Facebook account and you can enjoy video calls sans any time restrictions.

Recently, WhatsApp rolled out an update bringing the support for Messenger Rooms as speculated. Notably, WhatsApp users can now create the Messenger Rooms right within the app using the shortcut that has been rolled out for Android users. If you do not find the shortcut on WhatsApp, then it means that the app is outdated and you need to update it.

How To Create Messenger Rooms Using WhatsApp

Once you update your WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger apps, you will get the shortcut in the calls tab of the former. Notably, WhatsApp lets you access the feature and share a Messenger Room link to your contacts in the app. And, if you click the shortcut for creating Messenger Rooms, it will redirect you to Messenger.com. To create Messenger Rooms using WhatsApp, follow the steps below.

Firstly, open WhatsApp and go to the Calls tab. There will be a video call icon at the bottom. Tap on it and select 'Create a Room' option. Alternatively, you can also click to any chat on WhatsApp.

Next, you will be prompted to create a Messenger Room and the link will be created. Just share it with your contacts by choosing the option, 'Send link on WhatsApp'.

It will open the chat on WhatsApp using the calls section to access the Messenger Rooms shortcut. On sharing the link, tap on it and join the chat room. Once others also join the specific room, you can lock it with the 'Lock Room' feature.

That's it! You can create Messenger Rooms via WhatsApp and enjoy secured video calls but the same is not end-to-end encrypted.

