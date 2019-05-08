WhatsApp to end support for Windows Phone on December 2019 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu WhatsApp will soon end support for Windows Phone devices.

WhatsApp has been gradually ending support to several platforms. A few months back, it ended the support for Symbian devices. Now, it has announced that it will no longer support the Windows Phone devices after December this year.

WhatsApp has taken to its official blog to announce that it will turn off support for Windows Phone devices on December 31, 2019. Basically, users with Windows Phone devices will not be able to use WhatsApp on their device from January 1, 2020.

WhatsApp for Windows Phone

In its blog post, a WhatsApp spokesperson has stated that following the recent decision of Microsoft to end support for Windows Mobile devices this December, the Facebook-owned messaging platform will release a final update for the devices running Windows Phone in June. Even after the update, the app will continue to work on Windows Phone devices but it will end on December 31, 2019.

WhatsApp support for other platforms

In the past few years, WhatsApp ended support for several platforms. It ended support for Nokia S40 series phones on December 31, 2018. Prior to it, the company ended support for devices running Windows Phone 8.0 platform, BlackBerry 10 and BlackBerry OS on December 31, 2017. Now, the latest ones to face this condition are the devices running Windows Phone. Besides these, even older Android devices running Android 2.3.7 Gingerbread will not be able to run the messaging app in 2020.

Older iPhones to also lose support

Besides these, dated iPhones running iOS 7 or older versions will also not able to run WhatsApp from February 1, 2020. Apple rolled out an update most devices running iOS 7 or higher versions. So, if you want your iPhone to use the app, then you should update your phone.

There is no change for the WhatsApp support on KaiOS that includes feature phones such as Nokia 8110 4G, JioPhone and JioPhone 2.