WhatsApp Won't Work For These iPhones Starting October; Is Your Phone On the List Too?

WhatsApp is one of the popular instant messaging apps used across the globe. The Meta-owned platform is finally dropping the support for some older versions of iOS. WhatsApp Usually drops some versions of Android and iOS as some new features may not work on old operating systems.

The latest development confirms the platform will soon stop working for iOS 10 and iOS 11-powered devices. This is not the first time; we are hearing about this. Last year, WhatsApp was planning to drop the support for iOS 10; however, it was not implemented for some reason. Now, WhatsApp is confirmed to stop working for these iOS phones. Check here the list.

WhatsApp To Stop Working For These iPhones

WhatsApp has confirmed that iOS 12 and newer versions will only support WhatsApp. This means iOS 10 or iOS 11-powered phones won't support it, so, you need to update to iOS 12 in order to continue using WhatsApp on your iPhone. You can still continue using WhatsApp on the iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, and the iPhone 6S by updating the latest iOS version.

However, both the Apple iPhone 5 and the iPhone 5C users will no longer be able to run WhatsApp as iOS 12 is not available for these devices. The shared screenshot by WhatsApp beta tracker WaBetaInfo reveals that WhatsApp will stop supporting iOS 10 and iOS 11 after October 24, 2022. It is also important to note that, the Cupertino-based giant is going to introduce iOS 16 at WWDC 2022, scheduled for June 6, 2022.

WhatsApp also mentions that users will be notified directly in WhatsApp ahead of time and reminded a few times to upgrade. Additionally, one can check their phone's software, by going to the Settings app > About > software. Here you can see which software version is running on your device.

You can also update to the latest software by going to Settings app > General, then tap to software update. Also, WhatsApp says it will only support Android phones running 4.1 or newer and KaiOS 2.5.0 or above, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2

