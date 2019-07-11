ENGLISH

    WhatsApp Working On New Feature Quick Edit Media Shortcut: Reports

    By
    |

    Facebook-owned WhatsApp which is one of the most popular online instant messaging app is known for bringing new update all the time to keep its user base happy. In the latest report, it has claimed that the company is planning to add a new feature is will be known as Quick Edit Media Shortcut. This feature will allow users to edit the media files you have sent or receive in receive on the messaging app. This new feature is said to arrive on both Android and iOS platforms. However the release date has not been disclosed in the report, so we have to wait for it.

    WhatsApp Working On New Feature Quick Edit Media Shortcut: Reports

     

    According to WABetainfo report, this new feature will allow you to edit the media files which you have to send or receive in a conversation of a group. The website has also shared some screenshots of the feature which they have tracked.

    This dedicated option will change the editing window to the quick editing window, which will reduce the steps to edit a media file. But do note that the new feature is not going to replace the existing media editing feature and it will remains the same.

    WhatsApp Working On New Feature Quick Edit Media Shortcut: Reports

    According to the report, the new feature is not available yet and WhatsApp is still working on the feature since last few weeks. If you update the WhatsApp and still dosen't able to see the feature then it means that the feature is still in the development phase.

     

    Recently it was also reported that WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will allow users to share their Status to Facebook and other platforms. Let's see when the company will bring this new feature to the public. We will keep you posted.

    Source

    whatsapp app news
    Story first published: Thursday, July 11, 2019, 14:00 [IST]
