Xiaomi introduces Mi Recycle along with Cashify

Mi Recycle has now been rolled out to users in India.

Xiaomi has introduced a new feature in partnership with Cashify. Well, it is the Mi Recycle feature within the MIUI Security app. This feature helps users check the condition of their Xiaomi smartphone and decide if they have to repair or recycle the device. It is powered by Cashify and helps users sell their smartphone without any hassle.

Back in September last year, this feature was launched alongside the Mi Protect feature in collaboration with OneAssist. It is the protection scheme introduced by Xiaomi for its users. And, now it has been introduced for the Indian users.

Xiaomi Mi Recycle feature

Powered by Cashify, this feature helps Xiaomi users sell their existing smartphones in a few simple steps. It evaluates the smartphone's condition based on three key aspects - hardware quality, current market value and physical condition. Based on these, users will get to know if they can recycle their device or repair it.

The estimate for the existing smartphone will depend on these factors. Users can check the Mi Exchange program on the official Mi.com website to sell it. On availing this program via the Mi Security app, the diagnose option will open at the bottom and the hardware test will be initiated on the device. You will have to choose the city and follow the on-screen instructions to get the best exchange value.

If you use the exchange program on the official website of the company, then you will have to choose the device that you wish to exchange. Later, it will show the best exchange value depending on the condition of the device and the market price. On accepting the exchange offer, the respective Mi account will be credited with a coupon instantly. Then the users have to place an order for the device that they wish to purchase and use the exchange value coupon at the time of checkout to get the discount.