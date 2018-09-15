Xiaomi MIUI Security app gets Mi Protect and Mi Recycle features

Xiaomi has introduced two new features for the MIUI Security app. One is the Mi Protect and the other one is the Mi Recycle. These features are listed on the official Mi Forum and are aimed at helping the Mi users repair or recycle their smartphone.

Users of Xiaomi smartphones will know that the company has an extensive service network all over the country as it emphasizes a lot of the after-safes service. Sticking to its commitment, it has come up with the Mi Protect feature. Likewise, the Mi Recycle feature helps the users who want to upgrade to a new device. Let's take a look at these features from below.

Mi Protect in MIUI Security app

Mi Protect feature is powered by OneAssist. It is the company's device protection scheme that is offered with the smartphone at the time of purchase. Not all buyers will choose to spend on a device protection scheme but they may regret it later when there is some damage. In order to avoid this, the company lets its consumers avail the Mi Protect feature from the MIUI Security app.

Notably, the buyers of Xiaomi smartphones should purchase a Mi Protect plan within 15 days of the date of purchase via the app. This protection plan will cover the repair cost in the case of accidental or liquid damage.

To buy this protection plan, users need to open the MIUI Security app on the smartphone and open the hardware test menu. Then, one has to click on the Mi Protect option and follow the instructions that appear on the screen. Finally, it is important to make the payment for the service. That's it!

Mi Recycle feature

The other new feature included in the MIUI Security app is Mi Recycle. This one is powered by Cashify and helps the Xiaomi smartphone users sell their existing device hassle-free. The valuation of the smartphone will be based on the physical condition, hardware quality and market price. Notably, Xiaomi and Cashify teamed up in late 2017 and the Mi Exchange program was added to Mi.com in March this year.

To avail this program via the MIUI Security app, users need to initiate the hardware test on the device, select the city and follow the instructions for further tests. Once the process is over, the exchange price will be estimated and the payment process will be initiated. Users can choose to get the payment in the form of bank transfer, Paytm or vouchers. The company will initiate the pickup process after crediting the amount. For now, this feature is available only in select cities.