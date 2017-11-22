Xiaomi India announces trade-in program for smartphones

One of the main reasons Xiaomi emerged as a popular brand in India because of the value-for-money products they offer. Even after carrying cheap price tags, Xiaomi phones comes with pretty impressive features and specifications.

Now, Xiaomi has come up with a special trade-in program in partnership with Cashify for its Indian customers. With this new program, you will be able to buy the company's Mi and Redmi phones at a reduced price from any Mi Home store in the country. You can take your old device to a Mi Home store and the Cashify team will tell you its resale value depending on its condition.

You will get the returns based on the market conditions and you can use the same amount to get a discount for new Xiaomi smartphone.

Of course, the trade-in program has its own terms and conditions which are as follows.

The customer can only exchange any one device (in Cashify Portfolio) with an available Xiaomi phone at Mi home.

The resale value of the phone will be determined based on Cashify inbuilt application. The evaluation of the phone is purely based on the old phone condition.

Customers cannot negotiate on the proposed exchange price by the store staff.

The customer will get an e-receipt through Cashify for his old phone.

The customer can also get a pickup service of the old phone if required that shall be supported by Cashify. In this case, he will have to pay the complete amount for the new phone at the store during the time of purchase and schedule a pickup call. Cashify will then send an executive to collect the device as per the decided time and pay the customer. Notably, in this process, all issues will be addressed by Cashify. Xiaomi will not have any involvement in the process.

Once the exchange is made, the customer would not be entertained to do any further changes.

Not only Xiaomi, even Samsung and OnePlus have trade-in programs in India.