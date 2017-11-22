Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 with secondary display at the rear leaks via prototypes

Xiaomi is the first smartphone manufacturer that kickstarted the full-screen design trend. It all started with the Mi Mix concept smartphone that went official in the last year. Following the same, several other brands started adopting the full-screen design for their devices.

In September, Xiaomi came up with the second-generation bezel-less smartphone - the Mi Mix 2. Given that the Mi Mix 2 has been released in several markets, the Mi Mix 3 is the next one that we can expect to be launched by the company. While it is too early to speculate about the Mi Mix 3, a set of photos of the device has been spotted on Weibo via GizmoChina.

These leaked prototypes appear to be in three different designs with varying rear design styles and sensor layouts. These prototypes suggest that Xiaomi could attempt positioning a secondary display at the rear. The front design of the leaked prototypes shows that there could be a full-screen design language as in the previous generation Mi Mix smartphones. These bezels appear to be almost non-existent.

Having said that, we know that Xiaomi has increased the screen-to-body ratio of the Mi Mix, which is 91.3% to 93% in the Mi Mix 2. This was possible by making the bezels around the display thinner. Likewise, it is natural for us to think that Xiaomi will further reduce the bezels on the sides at the front in its next generation model - the Mi Mix 3 that could be launched next year. And, these prototypes show that Xiaomi will not disappoint us as it appears to have taken a different dimension.

Whatever it is, we cannot assure that these leaked prototypes are authentic. We need to wait until the next year to know about the company's attempt of launching a truly bezel-less smartphone. Until then, we need to consider this as a dose of skepticism and wait for further information regarding this smartphone to surface.