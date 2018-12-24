Xiaomi Mint Browser with dark mode, voice search and more launched: All you need to know

In an attempt to take on the numerous browsers available in the market, Xiaomi has come up with a new browser called Mint Browser. The app is listed on Google Play Store and weighs in at just 10MB. The new browser app is touted to offer an ad-free and safe user experience. Like the other browsers available in the market, this one also has features such as multi-tabbing experience, incognito mode and inbuilt Dark Mode.

Xiaomi Mint Browser opens with a homepage listing pre-selected websites. You can also your favorite websites just by tapping the Add button on the browser. Also, you can delete the pre-selected websites with a press and hold on the shortcuts. There is a search bar at the top to search your queries. You also have the option to choose between Google, Yahoo and Bing search engines.

Xiaomi Mint Browser features

The Mint Browser lets you conduct voice searches via the dedicated microphone icon on the homepage. This is possible with Google Voice Search. It has a Dark Mode feature inbuilt, which inverts the colors of the webpages to offer a comfortable web browsing even under low light conditions. It also lets you switch between user agents and choose iPhone or Desktop version of the websites.

Similar to other browsers apps, you can manage downloads, add or delete bookmarks and clear the history. There is a dedicated option that will reduce data usage. Unlike Opera Mini, the webpages on a dedicated service make the browsing experience faster for users, this one offers the conventional way of loading the webpages. The option that will minimize the data usage will disable the images and other elements from the webpages in order to facilitate faster page loading and consume lesser data.

There other features such as pinch-to-zoom, incognito mode and reading mode. There is an option to switch between the vertical and horizontal view of the multi-window management. You can view several taps on the Mint browser in both horizontal and vertical view as per your preference.

The Mint Browser focuses on an ad-free experience of the Android users. Notably, the company is known for pushing ads to its smartphones based on MIUI and Mi TVs based on PatchWall OS.