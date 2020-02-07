Just In
Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Huawei Likely Prepping Google Play Alternatives
Last year, Google suspended some business operations with the Chinese brand Huawei. One of the operations that were banned includes using Google Services and Play Store. Later, Huawei got a 90-day license extension to carry out business with American firms and reports suggested that it is working on alternatives.
After several such reports, a recent one from Reuters suggests that Chinese mobile giants Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo are prepping on a platform, which will be an alternative to the Google Play Store.
Google Play Alternatives On Cards
The four Chinese mobile giants are likely to be working on a Play Store alternative allegedly dubbed GDSA (Global Developer Service Alliance). It is said to allow developers in other countries outside of China to upload all their apps on their app stores. The GDSA is believed to serve as a one-stop solution for apps from the app stores of Vivo, Oppo, Xiaomi, and Huawei.
It is believed that this will help developers easily market their apps in the overseas market. Already, there is a prototype website and the service is said to include nine regions including India, Russia, Indonesia, and others. It is believed to be launched sometime in March but there could be a delay due to the coronavirus outbreak.
If these Chinese giants join together to take on Google Play Store with the new platform for their apps. It is expected that users will be able to access a wide range of apps on this platform just like the Google Play Store.
Better Clarity Is Awaited
However, the report notes that Xiaomi denies the involvement of Huawei. Also, Huawei, Oppo, and Vivo have not revealed their consent regarding this matter. Whatever it is, this new platform for the apps is said to attract more developers providing them with better monetary benefits and let users access a plethora of apps.
We can expect this platform to be an interesting development and more information regarding the same is expected to happen in the coming days.
