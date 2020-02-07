ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Huawei Likely Prepping Google Play Alternatives

    By
    |

    Last year, Google suspended some business operations with the Chinese brand Huawei. One of the operations that were banned includes using Google Services and Play Store. Later, Huawei got a 90-day license extension to carry out business with American firms and reports suggested that it is working on alternatives.

    Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Huawei Likely Prepping Google Play Alternatives

     

    After several such reports, a recent one from Reuters suggests that Chinese mobile giants Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo are prepping on a platform, which will be an alternative to the Google Play Store.

    Google Play Alternatives On Cards

    The four Chinese mobile giants are likely to be working on a Play Store alternative allegedly dubbed GDSA (Global Developer Service Alliance). It is said to allow developers in other countries outside of China to upload all their apps on their app stores. The GDSA is believed to serve as a one-stop solution for apps from the app stores of Vivo, Oppo, Xiaomi, and Huawei.

    It is believed that this will help developers easily market their apps in the overseas market. Already, there is a prototype website and the service is said to include nine regions including India, Russia, Indonesia, and others. It is believed to be launched sometime in March but there could be a delay due to the coronavirus outbreak.

    If these Chinese giants join together to take on Google Play Store with the new platform for their apps. It is expected that users will be able to access a wide range of apps on this platform just like the Google Play Store.

    Better Clarity Is Awaited

    However, the report notes that Xiaomi denies the involvement of Huawei. Also, Huawei, Oppo, and Vivo have not revealed their consent regarding this matter. Whatever it is, this new platform for the apps is said to attract more developers providing them with better monetary benefits and let users access a plethora of apps.

     

    We can expect this platform to be an interesting development and more information regarding the same is expected to happen in the coming days.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news apps
    Story first published: Friday, February 7, 2020, 20:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 7, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X