Google's ban on Huawei will also affect sales in Europe and India, says experts

This also means that Huawei will lose access to Google apps like Maps, Gmail, Search and Assistant.

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has said that it will continue to provide security updates and after-sales services to all existing Huawei and Honor smartphone and tablet products.

"We will continue to build a safe and sustainable software ecosystem, in order to provide the best experience for all users globally," Huawei said in a statement.

The response comes a day after Google has decided to block Huawei's access to its Android operating system and apps as Trump.

"Huawei has made substantial contributions to the development and growth of Android around the world. As one of Android's key global partners, we have worked closely with their open-source platform to develop an ecosystem that has benefitted both users and the industry," the company said.

Faisal Kawoosa, founder analyst of TechArc said, "For the existing customers, it might not be much of a change. However going forward, Huawei shall have to develop the entire software stack by themselves including the OS which they are already on."

"This, while not a big challenge for Huawei because of tech competencies, but it is difficult from a consumer adoption point of view," he said.

In fact Google, through its Android's twitter page, said that for Huawei users' questions regarding our steps to comply with the recent US government actions: We assure you while we are complying with all US governments's requirements, services like Google Play & security from Google Play Protect will keep functioning on your existing Huawei device.

Meanwhile Prabhu Ram, Head, Industry Intelligence Group, CyberMedia Research (CMR), said that "The Android ban is a death sentence for Huawei-Honor's growth aspirations in India. While the ban may not impact Huawei in China or the US, it will have a global impact, especially in markets such as Europe and India."

"The ban will accelerate Huawei's efforts to gain self-reliance. Huawei has been focused on developing its software and app assets along the lines that it has done with its chipset business," he added.

This also means that Huawei will lose access to Google apps like Maps, Gmail, Search and Assistant from its upcoming phones.

Navkendar Singh, research director, client devices and IPDS, IDC told Gizbot, "They have been growing and that is going to impact a lot."