Huawei loses early access to Android & Google services as Trump Govt blacklists Huawei

In the latest political move between China and the US, Google has suspended some of the services from Huawei, which might be a huge deal breaker for Huawei and Honor smartphone users. According to the latest report from Reuters, Google has stopped all-sort of transactions between Huawei, including the transfer and software and hardware products.

What happens to the Huawei smartphones now?

If the suspension is not lifted, then, Huawei will lose early-access to the Android OS and Google monthly security patch. Similarly, Huawei and Honor smartphones (outside China) will not be able to access Google apps and services like Google Play Store, Google Maps, and Google Mail.

On the 16th of May 2019, Trump administration has officially listed Huawei in the trade blacklist, where none of the US companies, including Google, cannot work with Huawei until the ban is lifted.

Not the best time to buy a new Honor/Huawei smartphone

If you leave outside China and has bought a Huawei/Honor smartphone, then, there is nothing to worry, as it already comes with Google services. However, if you are planning to buy a new Honor/Huawei smartphone, then think twice before you make your move.

As the upcoming Huawei/Honor smartphones will not support Google services, which means, you will not be able to use your favorite apps and games via the Google Play Store.

Huawei can still use AOSP

As Android OS itself is an open source software (AOSP - Android Open Source Project), Huawei can still use the same to build the operating system. However, Google will not help Huawei to streamline the OS, and the company will not provide any sort of technical support to Huawei.

As Huawei loses early Android OS access, the company will take some time to push the software updates to the Huawei/Honor branded devices. As of now, Huawei is yet to comment on the following development. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about upcoming Huawei and Honor smartphones.

