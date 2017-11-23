What is Google's Project Treble

A few months before, Google introduced Project Treble as a new feature in Android Oreo. Basically, Android updates take a long way before reaching the users. In fact, it starts with the Google’s development labs then to driver creation by component manufacturers, followed by firmware implementation and testing by manufacturers and at last network operators.

For each and every important updates we receive, the chipset makers are required to make adjustments, if not, the processor won't receive the update. Now, when it comes to Treble, it will be possible to update the Android software independently from the vendor implementation.

To make it simple, it is the major change in the architecture of the Android OS framework, which makes it easier, faster, and cut cost for manufacturers to update devices to a new version of Android. Project Treble will be coming to all new devices launched with Android O and beyond. In fact, the new Project Treble architecture is already running on the Developer Preview of O for Pixel phones.

SEE ALSO: OnePlus 6T might not be launched next year, confirms Carl Pei



Furthermore, the company is working with silicon and device partners to take their code changes including features for a carrier network in a specific country, and move them into the common Android Open Source Project (AOSP) codebase.

However, not everyone is going to support it, as the OnePlus confirmed it on its official forum.

Adam Krisko, OnePlus' Beta Programme Project Manager "We are not currently supporting Treble, and do not plan for these [OnePlus 3/ 3T and 5/ 5T] devices. Recently, OnePlus launched its latest flagship under the OnePlus 5T.

The successor of OnePlus 5 comes with 6-inch 18:9 aspect ratio PAMOLED display with 401 ppi. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC and runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. It has a dual camera setup, where the secondary camera mainly focuses on the low-light photography. The OnePlus 5T starts at Rs. 32,999 exclusively on Amazon and OnePlus Store.