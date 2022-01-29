Xiaomi Service+ App Lets You Book Repairs, Live Chat And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi India launched a new app called Xiaomi Service+ to address the service and support requirements of its users in the country. Customers should get their phones repaired or the necessary assistance over live chat. Also, users can get price quotations regarding products and services. The Xiaomi Service+ app deploys AI chatbots and live agent chats as well.

As per Xiaomi, the app will let users book installation and demos for their devices and repair requests for repairs as well. The app is up for download via Google Play and works with the service centers across the country.

What Does Xiaomi Service+ App Do?

The launch of the Xiaomi Service+ app was announced by the company via its official Twitter handle. It is a one-stop solution for all the service requests of users 24/7. Users can check warranty information for their devices, locate service centers near them and find out the cost of components for their devices.

Once users sign into the Xiaomi Service+ app using their Mi account, they will be able to add their existing Xiaomi devices listed under the 'My Devices' tab alongside the date of purchase. The app also lists devices such as Mi TV, Mi Beard Trimmer, a USB cable, Mi AirPOP mask, and smartphones.

Also, users of Xiaomi devices can access the 'My Requests' tab to access support tickets for installation and repair. These devices are displayed under the Completed and Active sections. The date of service request and the token number are also listed.

Notably, you can download the Xiaomi Service+ app on your Android device and the iOS version of the app is yet to be launched. The app has been listed with the developer name "mismart tech". As per the listing of the app on the Play Store, the app will let users get the necessary support by chatting with a bot. The chatbot used by the app responds quite promptly.

With the Xiaomi Service+ app, users can get support over live chat available 24/7 and continuous customer service assistance as well. If you are a Xiaomi user, then you can download the Xiaomi Service+ app to get continuous support for the service requirements of your devices.

