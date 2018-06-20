Yahoo Mail gets complete overhaul and unveils a new app for Android Go phones

Yahoo is trying to make things right once again for its users worldwide. The tech giant that still holds a user base of over 227 million active users has today unveiled two new major initiatives to improve the Yahoo mail's usability on mobile devices. The company has revamped the well-known Yahoo mail app for a modern mobile web experience and has also unveiled a new app optimized for Android Go phones.

Yahoo says that the new initiatives are taken to meet the specific needs of today's massive wave of new mobile users. The veteran wants to deliver the same first-class Yahoo Mail experience regardless of device, location, storage capacity, or network speeds.

To deliver a high-quality Yahoo Mail experience on mobile devices, the team at Yahoo has worked to develop a seamless and lightweight mobile browser experience. Yahoo says that the difference between the old and new mail client is striking. The new, enhanced mobile browser experience shares many of the same features as the top-rated Yahoo Mail app with the added benefit of freeing up space, including:

Swipe through your inbox

The ability to take actions on emails quickly and easily by swiping right to mark as read and left to delete.

Customize your look and feel

New color themes with light and dark backgrounds that allow you to personalize your inbox.

Get organized easily with folders

Beautiful sidebar menu with folders for easy organization.

Never hunt for an email address

Auto-suggest your most frequent email addresses when you type the first few letters, so sending an email is faster than ever.

Infinite scrolling inbox

Scroll all the way down your inbox without having to hit "next" to see more emails.

Take quick action on emails

Easily delete, forward, reply and do more from the easy access toolbar once you open a message.

To simply put, Yahoo Mail mobile browser is revamped to bring Yahoo's app experience to the web. The team at Yahoo has worked to introduce smooth transitions, an updated design, modern fonts, and native-like interaction animations. If you are familiar with Yahoo app, using Yahoo Mail in your mobile browser will feel virtually indistinguishable. Users can also add an icon to their home screen that links directly to the Yahoo Mail mobile browser experience.

Yahoo also mentioned that the architecture supporting the new browser experience is the same as our modern desktop tech stack, which is developed on React and Redux. The enhanced version is written in JavaScript and built using Node.js. The basic version of Yahoo mobile web is written in PHP and built using Apache.

Interestingly, there are no reloads in the new version - all actions (e.g., deleting, marking as read, and marking as spam, emptying trash) are instant. The basic version reloads the page on every interaction. And as mentioned, the enhanced version is a fully interactive app-like experience. The basic version has limited interactivity.

Besides, Yahoo has also unveiled the Mail Go application for Android Go devices. Yahoo says that the new app is designed to deliver same Yahoo Mail Speed and Reliability, but consumes less data.

As per Yahoo, the Yahoo Mail Go app delivers the same features that users experience with the current Android app while keeping the RAM usage on devices below 50MB and the install size below 10MB. The Go app uses the exact same architecture as the standard Yahoo Mail app.

Yahoo Mail Go app can be downloaded at free of cost.