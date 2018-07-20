Nokia 1 Android Go smartphone likely visits FCC

The Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 tech show is all set to debut in a few more days. Already, there are speculations regarding a number of smartphones those are likely to be unveiled at the tech show. In the meantime, a leaked FCC listing of a device with the model number TA-1071 has hit the headlines.

This new Nokia phone is believed to be a variant of the already rumored Nokia 1 that is expected to be an Android Go smartphone from HMD Global. The company is hosting a press conference at the MWC 2018 show floor on February 25 to unveil many smartphones and we can expect the Nokia 1 to also be one of them.

The Nokia TA-1071 might measure 134 mm in height, 50 mm in width, and 136 mm diagonally. These dimensions give us a hint that the Nokia 1 might bestow a 5-inch display and this is what we saw previously. Furthermore, the FCC listing also goes on stating that the Nokia 1 Android Go smartphone will support 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.0 and Wi-Fi 2.4GHz band.

For now, it remains unclear if HMD Global will announce multiple variants of the Android Go smartphone. Previously, another model of the Nokia 1 was spotted on FCC with varying dimensions of 133 mm in height and 68 mm in width. One thing that remains concrete is that the company is gearing up to unveil this smartphone as it has received the US authority approval.

Based on the previous reports, the Nokia 1 is said to arrive with an HD IPS display carrying a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is likely to be launched with the Snapdragon 212 SoC that was seen on the Nokia 2 paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB RAM storage space. It is also believed to be an Android Go device based on Oreo.

The hands-on images of the Nokia 1 point out the presence of a polycarbonate build at its rear. And, this is not surprising as the smartphone is said to be an entry-level device. It is also believed to be priced around Rs. 6,000.