You can live stream gameplay with this Samsung app to Facebook and YouTube

It seems like Samsung has made a new app called Game Live. A report by Sam Mobile claims that this app is aimed at the gaming enthusiasts. This app is said to let you live stream your playing session to Facebook, YouTube or Twitch.

Moreover, you would have the option of sharing a link to your live stream on Twitter or via an SMS message. Other than that, there are a number of great features included in this app. For example, while live streaming, you could either use a microphone or in-game audio or both. In addition, you can even live chat with your friends while playing a game as there is an option to save the session on your device.

Since we have already talked about the pros of this app, let's talk about its limitations. Videos are capped at 4GB, which is about 200 minutes at high quality. Having said that, you can set a lower resolution if you want to stream for a longer period of time.

The report further reveals, that Game Live is compatible with the Samsung Galaxy S8. However, as of now, it is not clear if the app will work on other Samsung devices or those manufactured by other companies.

Notably, the app is not released officially yet, so you wouldn't find it in Google Store. However, if you are the impatient kind, you can check for Game Live by downloading it from APKMirror.

Hopefully, Samsung will make an official announcement regarding this matter in the upcoming days.