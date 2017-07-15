Purported Galaxy Note 8 renders surface online

Renders of what looks like that of the Galaxy Note 8 seem to have emerged online today. These renders leaked via Twitter show the design of the device's front.

The image shows the Galaxy Note 8 featuring a rectangular body. As expected, it looks like the smartphone might feature a curved Infinity Display just like the one seen on the Galaxy S8 and S8+. The upcoming flagship phablet seems to have a curved panel with extremely thin bezels and the top and bottom sans the physical home button. It looks like the Galaxy Note 8's display will have the 18.5:9 aspect ratio as the earlier flagships of this year.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is likely to have a taller body than the other Note series devices. The physical Bixby button comes back with this flagship phablet. It appears to be positioned below the volume rocker on the left edge while the power button seems to be on the right. Rumors point out that the Bixby button will feature a different texture in order to make it easily identifiable.

This recent image render doesn't reveal the rear of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. But there are rumors that the device will feature a dual rear camera system along with dual LED flash. Also, there are claims that the upcoming flagship phablet will arrive with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Galaxy Note 8 is speculated to feature 6GB RAM as seen in the Galaxy S8 smartphone duo. It is also said to feature either the Snapdragon 835/Snapdragon 836 or the Exynos 8895 chipset. While there is no clarity on when exactly this device will be announced, the rumors point out towards an August 23 launch.