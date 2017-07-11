Leaked Galaxy Note 8 frontal panel reveals lack of physical home button

Apparently, the rumor mill is never tired of talking about the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. It was only yesterday when we saw an alleged front render of the phablet appearing online.

Yet again, a website called theleaker.com has posted some images said to be of the Galaxy Note 8's front panel.The authenticity of these images are questionable, but there is no harm analyzing them. In any case, we would have to wait until the official launch to know for sure. As you can see from the images, the front panel of the device is placed on the left, while the protective film lies on the right.

The fresh renders also match the claims made by earlier reports. Just like the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will also come with an edge-to-edge display with really narrow bezels. The top bezel is just thick enough to hold the front camera sensor and the earpiece. While we can't specify what, there is a cutout for some other sensor as well.

According to the source, the front-facing camera will come equipped with the iris scanner. Moreover, it is quite clear from these images that the Galaxy Note 8 will feature a high screen-to-body ratio and dual-edge curved screen. So basically, the phablet will be similar to Samsung's current flagship smartphones in many ways.

Notably, there is no cutout for the physical home button, which indicates that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be having a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Well, this little piece of information should not surprise us.

Off late, all the reports have been claiming that Samsung has failed to figure out a way to embed the fingerprint scanner into the display. So, the only way to place it would be the rear panel.

We just only hope that the biometric Touch ID wouldn't be placed awkwardly beside the camera.