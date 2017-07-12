Samsung Galaxy Note 8 might be unveiled on August 23

Finally, after the numerous leaks and speculations, it looks like the Samsung Galaxy Note 8's launch date is out.

Going by a report by The Investor citing The Bell as the source, the upcoming Samsung flagship phablet - Galaxy Note 8 is believed to be launched on August 23, 2017. In a previous report, the same source pointed out that the Galaxy Note 8 might be launched sometime later next month at an event in New York without mentioning any specific date.

Contradictory to this, there were reports surfacing online that the flagship phablet might be unveiled on September 8. In any case, the next generation of the Galaxy Note is all set to be launched before the iPhone 8's launch that is likely to happen sometime in September.

One thing that is clear is Samsung plans to debut the sale of the Galaxy Note 8 from September in the global markets. The company has started following the trend of unveiling two flagship lineups - Galaxy S and Galaxy Note in order to give a tough competition to Apple that launches flagship models only in September.

Recent reports have shown that the Galaxy Note 8 launch is likely to be advanced instead of sticking to the September schedule as the sales of the Galaxy S8 devices has not been as good as it was expected. For now, Samsung is having its hopes pinned on the Galaxy Note 8 in order to gain its lost fortunes. Moreover, it is interesting to know what the successor of the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7 has in tow for us.