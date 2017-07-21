You can now discover popular events around you with Google Search

Google has just rolled out a new update for its search app, which will help users discover, promote and attend their favorite events happening in their towns. So all those fun activities; from music concerts to theater to food festivals, are just a tap away.

Starting today in India, doing a search for many types of events on the Google mobile search app and mobile web will bring up a concise summary of events and activities from popular sites from across the web like BookMyShow.com, AllEvents.in, EventsHigh.com, and 10times.com. So if you are a foodie, typing a quick search like, "food festivals in Delhi" will get you a listing of the best options in an easy-to-review format.

Have an interest in the performing arts? You can now check out the latest plays running near you. Even try out specific queries like "Marathi plays in Mumbai", and Google will show you a number of options. You can also try typing "events near me" for a broader view of the fun social events happening around you.

As part of this updated search experience for events, each listing contains key details in the event title including date, time, location, and even price if applicable. Tapping an event listing takes you directly to the website from where you can learn more or buy tickets.

Furthermore, you can tap the buttons above the listing and filter events taking place today, tomorrow, over the weekend or next week, as per your plan.

In addition, Google has also released developer guidelines to help developers format their event listings so users can more easily find them when looking for activities and events on Google.