You can now download Amazon Alexa app from both Play Store and App Store

Amazon launched its Alexa-enabled devices Echo, Echo Plus, and Echo Dot in India earlier this month. The developers and engineers have even optimized Alexa in such a manner that it understands Hinglish.

You can download the Alexa app from both Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Alexa not only understands the Indian version of English, but also understands some Hindi words. In India, Alexa delivers a customized Indian experience, including an all-new English voice with local pronunciations and intonation; support for music titles, names, and places in additional non-English languages; local knowledge; and local skills from Indian developers.

For instance, the Alexa refers living room as 'drawing room' just like the way Indians do. What's more, the virtual assistant can add jeera (cumin), haldi (turmeric) and atta (flour) to your shopping list.

In addition, the Alexa knows that the Independence Day of India is on August 15. It can even wish you "Happy Diwali and a prosperous New Year!". Sounds quite exciting, doesn't it!

"We wanted our devices to talk, walk and feel Indian," said Parag Gupta, Head of Product Management, Amazon Devices, India, while commenting on the launch of Alexa app in the country.

Amazon has joined hands with some of the top Indian companies to make Alexa more Indian. It can connect to websites such as NDTV, The Times of India, Ola, Amazon Music, ESPNcricinfo, Freshmenu, Saavn to name a few.

Talking about the functionalities of Alexa, it can answer questions, play music, read the news, set timers and alarms, check the calendar, provide sports scores, control lights at home, and much more.