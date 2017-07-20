You can now find strange Google Play Services ads on Play Store

Lately, the Google Play Store has started showing a number of creative and humorous ads for Google Play Services. If you are not aware, the Google Play Services is a package of application programming interfaces (APIs) and a background service for Android run devices.

Ron Amadeo from Ars Technica first noticed this while searching for Google Play Services in the Play Store. He spotted an ad for the package, which carries a quite amusing tagline "Be your own Boss, Dreams." As you can see, it makes no sense. The random capitalization also adds on to its queer factor. The truth is Google Play Services doesn't even need advertising since it gets automatically updated and is present on most of the Android based devices.

Where this ad is placed is actually a placeholder for real ads. Google's advertising solutions regarding any type of search mainly depend on keywords that advertisers can choose and bid on. So when those keywords are searched their websites appear first on Google.

Needless to say, Google Play Services hardly face any competitions from advertisers. This is why we assume that the search engine giant has just thought of having some fun by creating a few of these placeholders like the one seen above.

Except for the strange tagline, repeated searches made by some users also resulted in displaying the same listing with a tagline "Legacy, Retirement" and "Business Opportunity."

While Amadeo himself saw the tagline on a device running the latest developer preview of Android O, some users were later able to replicate some of the messages on Nougat and even Marshmallow based devices.