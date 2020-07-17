Just In
YouTube Bounces Back To HD Quality Streaming On Mobile App
After months of streaming content in low resolution, YouTube has bounced back to HD streaming in India. Initially, only the mobile app users of the service in the country can enjoy the high streaming quality. Notably, YouTube videos on the mobile app can be watched at HD, FHD, and even better quality.
For the uninitiated, during the first phase of lockdown that was imposed in March, there was an immense demand for streaming services across the world. And, all these services reduced the quality in order to cater to the demand. Likewise, YouTube restricted the quality of streaming to SD 480p to save bandwidth.
YouTube Brings Back High-Quality Streaming
Now, the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown is relaxing and the restrictions are gradually being lifted in the country. As people are adapting to the new normal, YouTube has lifted the restriction on the streaming quality. But there's a catch on the same.
While YouTube has bounced back to the HD and higher streaming quality, it is applicable only to the users of the app and only via WiFi. If you use the YouTube app on mobile data, then the streaming quality will still be restricted to SD.
Following this new revision in the streaming quality, the YouTube app will let you watch videos in HD quality if you are connected to WiFi. Based on the quality of the uploaded video, you will be able to watch it in HD 720p, FHD 1080p, and UHD 1440p resolutions. If you are watching a video in HD via WiFi and switch to mobile data, then the quality will drop to SD.
What's more interesting is that this revision in the streaming quality is applicable to all YouTube users and not only the YouTube Premium subscribers. So, everyone using the YouTube app via WiFi can enjoy streaming high-quality videos. For the YouTube desktop users, there has been no such reduction in the quality as the same was implemented only for mobile app users. For now, there is no word from the company regarding the same and we need to wait for it.
