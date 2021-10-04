Just In
YouTube “Continue Watching” Feature In Works; Lets Users Resume Videos On Multiple Devices
YouTube has been releasing a steady stream of updates and is working on a couple of new features. The latest one reported is the option to let users continue watching videos that they might have stopped in between. The "continue watching" feature is available on several streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more.
YouTube Continue Watching Feature Explained
Reports suggest the new feature on YouTube will allow users to continue watching videos from phones and other devices on the web via the Miniplayer. Be it either on iPhone or an Android device, the YouTube continue watching feature will resume videos even on the web version, reports 9to5 Google.
Reports say the YouTube web will now include a "continue watching" text on the bottom-right corner. This is right below the video title on the Miniplayer, which allows users to collapse a video into a smaller window to browse through the YouTube homepage at the same time. The report further mentions that clicking anywhere within the floating window will take the user to the full video page.
YouTube Continue Watching Feature Benefits
The benefits of the YouTube continue watching feature are several. For one, YouTube is an app that's commonly downloaded and available on multiple devices of the same user. Android phone, tab, PC, and even an Android TV are some of the gadgets that YouTube is generally watched. With the continue watching feature, users can resume their videos on multiple devices that suit their convenience.
Reports also suggest the continue watching feature on YouTube will arrive for Android TV. Here, users will have to be logged in with the same account to access this feature. Presently, YouTube hasn't announced the feature officially, but users are beginning to see it here and there. It could be under beta and a global rollout would eventually happen.
Apart from this, YouTube is working on multiple other features as well. For instance, reports claim the popular streaming app is working on a feature that allows users to download videos from the YouTube web version. Presently, the feature is limited to premium subscribers as an experiment. All new features will likely rollout in the coming updates.
