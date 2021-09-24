How To Download YouTube Videos For Offline Viewing On Desktop Browser Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

YouTube is testing a new feature that will allow premium users to download videos on their desktop web browser. It is now available as an experimental feature and will support computers with the latest versions of Chrome, Edge, or Opera browsers.

Further, the new feature will be available for testing till October 19 and the official release date is yet to be announced. For the unaware, YouTube currently allows its premium users on Android and iOS to download videos for offline viewing if the video is not private.

What Is YouTube Offline Video Download Feature?

YouTube offline video download feature allows users to download a video to their devices which can be watched later. However, all the videos cannot be download for offline viewing. If the video is not private or the video's creator will allow downloading, then only one can download the video for offline viewing.

Additionally, if you are looking for a guide on how to download a YouTube video for offline viewing on a desktop browser, let's follow these steps:

Here's Step By Step Process On YouTube Offline Video Download For Desktop Browser

As mentioned above, only premium users can experience the offline viewing feature on their desktop. You can also select videos quality by going to the Settings menu. Select full HD (1080p), High (720p), Medium (480p), or Low (144p) resolution, in which you want to watch the video.

Step 1: First, log in to your premium account.

Step 2: Now, go to YouTube's Try experimental new features page and scroll down and click on the "Download videos from your browser" option. Do also note that, if you are testing another feature then you cannot enable this feature as an experiment can be done at one time.

Step 3: After that start a video and can click on the Download button which is placed beside the share option to download the video.

Step 4: Once the video is downloaded, you can see the video from the Download section, which is placed on the left side of the screen under the "Watch Later".

