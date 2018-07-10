YouTube is rolling out Incognito-mode for its Android app

Google has been working hard for the development of the YouTube Music, but the company has also not forgotten about the original YouTube app. Both the YouTube and YouTube Music has endorsed the Incognito Mode which disables a user's watch and search history. The video-streaming platform had begun an A/B testing for the Incognito Mode back in May, now it appears that the feature is being finally released for the users globally.

The company, on the other hand, has not made any official announcement related to the same that YouTube has begun releasing the Incognito Mode on its Android app. However, the "Sign Out" tab which is placed at the bottom of the account page has now been replaced with an option to "Turn on incognito". Once the tab is clicked it will replace a user's avatar with the Google's hat and shades avatar icon, users will also be able to see a persistent "You're incognito" bar at the bottom of the app.

According to a report from the Beebom, the incognito mode on the YouTube app, as the name suggests is similar to that of the Google Chrome browser, this means that the videos which a user watches when they have gone incognito will not be saved and also will not affect their suggestion no matter what. However, this implies that when a user will be able to access only the Home feeds and Trending feed when the Incognito mode is switched on.

When a user taps on the other tabs such as Subscriptions, Inbox and Library will remind the user that the content is hidden and they can't access them right now. Also, when the incognito mode is on the users will not be able to like any videos or subscribe to any channels.

Users will be able to manually turn off the Incognito mode by tapping on the avatar present at the top-right corner. The feature will also automatically turn off after a certain period of inactivity. Once a user has switched off the incognito mode then YouTube will return automatically to the account which was last used.