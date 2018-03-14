YouTube Music to get incognito mode and other features soon

As per Beebom the 9to5 Google's recent APK teardown of YouTube Music 2.23 has made a revelation that the app might soon get new features soon. It is being reported that the following the update the app will get support for SD cards along with an Incognito mode which is similar to the YouTube app and Play Music.

Following are the features Google has in store for the user of YouTube Music users.

1. Support for SD card

2. Support for an Incognito Mode

3. Suggestion to switch to official/audio

4. Pairing with TV

It is also being reported that the YouTube Music app will also gain the ability to suggest official versions of songs to the users in case they are tuning in to an unofficial version. Further, the app may also get TV integration which is similar to the YouTube's 'Watch on TV' feature.

In earlier events, YouTube has announced some change in its community guidelines. The changes in its community guidelines are to prevent the spread of offensive videos on the YouTube platform. The new YouTube policy includes a set of instructions which plans to punish the video creators who have breached the community guidelines. Following is the list of all the changes in the community guideline of YouTube:

1. Premium Monetization Programs, Promotion and Content Development Partnerships: YouTube may remove a channel from Google Preferred and also suspend, remove or cancel a creator's YouTube Original.

2. Monetization and creator support Privileges: YouTube may also suspend a channel's ability to serve ads, the ability to earn revenue and potentially remove a channel from the YouTube Partner Program, including creator support and access to the YouTube spaces. Read the complete story here.

