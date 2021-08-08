YouTube Videos Gets New Seek Gestures; Better Than Previous? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Google has developed a feature-rich platform for its smartphone users in the form of Android OS. But the company offers several other services and applications which falls in line with the modern days' technologies and are useful for the masses in different aspects. YouTube is one such popular service from the company for online streaming.

This platform has become a favourite amongst amateur and professional content creators in the last decade. Google is consistent with adding a new set of features to all its services including YouTube. Amongst the most commonly used features is the seek/ fast forward video option.

The company has improved this feature once again with a new set of gestures. How easy has Google now made it for you to forward and rewind the videos on YouTube? How can you use the new video seek gestures? Read on to find out:

YouTube New Videos Playback Gestures

Google is said to have started rolling out new seek gestures for video playback on YouTube. The company has a server-side update that brings a new set of gestures to fast forward and rewind YouTube videos. This update has been released for Android v16.31.34 beta and above the YouTube app.

As of now, this new feature is currently in the testing phase and isn't entirely ready for a stable release. That's what a report via Android Police suggests. This means the beta Android users will get to use this feature. Since this feature is still under testing, the stable release might be months away. Google might confirm the developments on the same.

How Different Are The New Seek Gestures On YouTube?

With the new update, you will now be able to fast forward or rewind the YouTube videos by tapping and holding on the screen and then sliding left or right. This is unlike the recently introduced gestures which allow you to seek videos by tapping on the left and right of the screen respectively.

Prior to that, seeking videos on YouTube was as easy as sliding directly from the progress bar. However, this option was discarded to make way for the tapping gestures. The new gestures are intuitive and are more user friendly.

It seems that the latest feature is an amalgamation of previous gestures. As mentioned earlier, there is no detail available on the stable version's release. However, we will keep you posted with the details.

