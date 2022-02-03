YouTubeIs Redesigns Its Mobile Interface; Comments And Share Buttons Easily Accessible News oi-Megha Rawat

The full-screen design on YouTube's mobile app has been updated, making it easier for users to comment and share what they're viewing by providing immediate access to those buttons.

According to Mariana de Felice, YouTube's manager of product communications, the changes started trickling out this week on both Android and iOS smartphones. They feature the ability to like, dislike, share, and add videos to playlists while in full-screen mode, as well as seeing comments.

Users previously had to exit a full-screen view of a YouTube video for a variety of reasons. For example, to share a video, you must exit full-screen, tilt your phone back to portrait mode, scroll down to the share button, and share the video.

Where Are Comments And Share Buttons Available?

With the new full-screen mode options, you'll be able to do so without ever leaving the full-screen mode. Of course, there are now additional actions within this frame as well.

If you frequently use YouTube in full-screen mode, the additional UI features will come in useful. Without ever leaving the entire screen, you may now like, dislike, or comment on a video. You'll be able to add a video to your playlist, which is much better. When you select the option, the video is automatically saved to your most recent favorite playlist.

If you wish to select a playlist for the video, simply hold the playlist option in full screen and it will display all of your playlists for you to choose from. You can also quickly share the video with your friends using the share option next to it.

Availability Of Toggles

In addition, the Listening Controls option occupies the center space below the video, while the "More Videos" option is displayed in the bottom right. On the full-screen view, the top-right space displays the Autoplay toggle, cast, caption toggle, and video options, where you can change the video resolution and playback speed, as previously.The right-hand more videos option allows you to scroll through what's coming up next in full-screen mode.

Premium customers will notice that the listening controls, which are located in the center of the full-screen view, tend to bring up a quick control panel for your videos on the right, where you can play/pause, switch videos, and even skip or rewind your video.

You may also rate the video, add it to your playlist, and change the playback speed from the interface. However, if you close the panel after opening it once, the listening controls will vanish. To see it in the bottom bar, you'll have to re-enter the full-screen model.

