Zee5 Launches Beta Version Of Hipi Video Platform

    By
    |

    Zee5 has finally announced the launch of its much-awaited HiPi short video platform in the country. However, the company has rolled out the beta version of the application on Friday. The app is specially designed for content creators.

    The app allows users to create videos up to 90-seconds, and currently, it is available for Android users. But, in the coming weeks, the company is planning to bring the iOS version. The video platform comes with several features such as users are allowed to showcase their talents, via filters and effects. Further, the app is free and it will be based on the advertisement model. "It is a platform truly made in India, made for India," Rajneel Kumar, Business Head - Expansion Projects and Head of Products, ZEE5 India said.

    Zee5 Launches Zee5 Club Plan

    The new video platform was launched after the company launch of Zee5 Club plan. The newly launched plan aims to increase the company's subscriber base. The plan is priced at Rs. 365 annually, and it offers Zee shows before the telecast, Alt Balaji shows 90 live television channels and more than 1,000 movies. This is the company's third in the country as it is offering two packs already at Rs. 99 and Rs. 999. The monthly and annually packs ships five-screens at one time.

    Zee5 Plans Vs Other OTT Platforms Plans

    Talking about other platforms like Hotstar, Amazon Prime, and Netflix, then the Zee5 monthly pack is cheaper. The Hotstar plan is available at Rs. 299, while Amazon Prime will cost you Rs. 129, and Netflix is offering its first plan at Rs. 199. The company is testing another plan of Rs. 349. But, still, no one knows that when will Netflix will bring that plan. Similarly, another OTT platform Voot is offering plans between Rs. 99 to Rs. 499.

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
