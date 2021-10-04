ENGLISH

    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Up To 80% Off On Cameras

    By
    |

    Amazon Great Indian Festival sale has kick-started and this is the best time for you to grab any product which you wanted to add to your shelves. The e-commerce giant has announced lucrative deals on smartphones and their accessories. You can also buy other gadgets and if you are a shutterbug, this is the best time to check the deals on some of the popular cameras out there in the market.

     

    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Up Tp 80% Off On Cameras

    The festive season sale is offering deals on a wide range of cameras including Mirrorless interchangeable/ Digital SLR, Nano Drone camera, and Digital Vlog cameras. Some of the best camera deals which you can grab are on the Panasonic Lumix G7 16MP 4K Mirrorless interchangeable lens camera. Sony Alpha ILCE- 7M3 full-frame 24.2MP mirrorless camera body, Nikon Z6 FX-Format Mirrorless camera, Sony Digital Vlog camera, and the Sony DSC W830 Cyber-Shot 20.1MP point and shoot camera.

    This article contains th list of all the cameras along with the specifications and deals. Take a look:

    Sony Digital Vlog Camera ZV-1
     

    Sony Digital Vlog Camera ZV-1

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 67,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 49,990 ; You Save: Rs. 18,000 (26%)

    Sony Digital Vlog Camera ZV-1 is available at 26% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this camera for Rs. 49,990 onwards during the sale.

    Panasonic LUMIX G7 16.00 MP 4K Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens Camera

    Panasonic LUMIX G7 16.00 MP 4K Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens Camera

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 49,770 ; Deal Price: Rs. 35,990 ; You Save: Rs. 13,780.00 (28%)

    Panasonic LUMIX G7 is available at 28% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this camera for Rs. 35,990 onwards during the sale.

    SHIFT IZI Nano Drone Camera

    SHIFT IZI Nano Drone Camera

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 25,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 13,899 ; You Save: Rs. 12,091.00 (47%)

    SHIFT IZI Nano Drone Camera is available at 47% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this camera for Rs. 13,899 onwards during the sale.

    Sony Alpha ILCE 6000Y 24.3 MP Mirrorless Digital SLR Camera

    Sony Alpha ILCE 6000Y 24.3 MP Mirrorless Digital SLR Camera

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 61,490 ; Deal Price: Rs. 53,990 ; You Save: Rs. 7,500 (12%)

    Sony Alpha ILCE 6000Y 24.3 MP Mirrorless Digital SLR Camera is available at 12% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this camera for Rs. 53,990 onwards during the sale.

    Sony DSC W830 Cyber-Shot 20.1 MP Point and Shoot Camera

    Sony DSC W830 Cyber-Shot 20.1 MP Point and Shoot Camera

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 11,790 ; Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; You Save: Rs. 1,791 (15%)

    Sony DSC W830 Cyber-Shot 20.1 MP Point and Shoot Camera is available at 15% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this camera for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.

    Sony Alpha ILCE-7M3 Full-Frame 24.2MP Mirrorless Camera Body

    Sony Alpha ILCE-7M3 Full-Frame 24.2MP Mirrorless Camera Body

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 1,67,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,45,990 ; You Save: Rs. 22,000 (13%)

    Sony Alpha ILCE-7M3 Full-Frame 24.2MP Mirrorless Camera is available at 13% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this camera for Rs.1,45,990 onwards during the sale.

    Nikon Z6 FX-Format Mirrorless Camera

    Nikon Z6 FX-Format Mirrorless Camera

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 2,08,950 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,57,999 ; You Save: Rs. 50,951 (24%)

    Nikon Z6 FX-Format Mirrorless Camera is available at 24% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this camera for Rs. 1,57,999 onwards during the sale.

    Sony Alpha ILCE 6000L 24.3 MP Mirrorless Digital SLR Camera

    Sony Alpha ILCE 6000L 24.3 MP Mirrorless Digital SLR Camera

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 48,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 43,190 ; You Save: Rs. 5,800 (12%)

    Sony Alpha ILCE 6000L 24.3 MP Mirrorless Digital SLR Camera is available at 12% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this camera for Rs. 43,190 onwards during the sale.

    Nikon Mirrorless Z fc Body with Z DX

    Nikon Mirrorless Z fc Body with Z DX

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 97,995 ; Deal Price: Rs. 89,999 ; You Save: Rs. 7,996 (8%)

    Nikon Mirrorless Z fc Body with Z DX is available at 8% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this camera for Rs. 89,999 onwards during the sale.

    Canon EOS 80D 24.2MP Digital SLR Camera (Black)

    Canon EOS 80D 24.2MP Digital SLR Camera (Black)

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 1,11,995 ; Deal Price: Rs. 86,499 ; You Save: Rs. 25,496 (23%)

    Canon EOS 80D 24.2MP Digital SLR Camera (Black) available at 23% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this camera for Rs. 86,499 onwards during the sale.

