Best Affordable Action Cameras To Buy In India For Bikers Features oi-Harish Kumar

Action cameras are preferred by adventurists who go through rugged terrain and involved in activities such as biking, trekking and more. If you are interested in going on long bike rides and are a social media person who shares a lot of updates and record videos, then you will definitely need an action camera that can capture great shots and clips without any concerns regarding damage.

If you are looking forward to buy an action camera, then take a look at the models we have listed below for bikers. You can buy these affordable action cameras instead of the expensive ones out there such as GoPro.

GoPro HERO9 Black — Waterproof Action Camera Price: Rs. 31,630

Key Specs A new, larger rear touch screen with touch zoom on HERO9 Black should feel instantly familiar and a dazzling new front display makes for easy framing and intuitive camera control. Video 5K30 + 4K60, Wide FOV

Shoot stunning video with up to 5K resolution, perfect for maintaining serious detail even when zooming in. Packing a new 23.6MP sensor that's an absolute powerhouse, HERO9 Black brings lifelike image sharpness, fluid motion and in-camera horizon leveling that always impresses.

Capture crisp, pro-quality photos with 20MP clarity. And with SuperPhoto, HERO9 Black can automatically pick all the best image processing for you, so it's super easy to nail the shot.

30% longer battery life is here thanks to a larger 1720mAh battery. This lets you shoot more without having to swap out batteries and packs enough juice to power your camera through the cold. Procus Viper 16MP 4K HD Action Camera Waterproof with Wi-Fi Price: Rs. 4,699

Key Specs Latest Chipset: Procus Viper comes with the latest chipset that helps capture high- quality videos and images.

Waterproof up to 30m: With the included waterproof case on, you are free to take your Viper Action cam to the swimming pool or in rain.

Supports HDMI and Wi-Fi: Download the XDV app on your smartphone and connect it with Viper Action camera to view all your files right on your Android and iOS devices.

Wide Angle lens: Procus Viper action camera boasts a 140 ° wide angle lens to ensure maximum field coverage.

Powerful Battery: Bid goodbye to all your power woes with a 1050 mAh battery that comes with Procus Viper. SJCAM SJ4000 WiFi 12MP Full HD WiFi Sports Action Camera Price: Rs. 5,999

Key Specs Sj4000 wifi is a super great product compare to previous generation cameras, it use ntk96650 chip and ar0330 sensor with a 6g lens, you could take a wide angle. Time Lapse : 2 sec / 3 sec / 5 sec / 10 sec / 20 sec / 30 sec / 60 sec

Water resistant 30 meters: a water-resistant casing that allows you to film fascinating water sports

Support wifi function

Mini appearance, diversified colors available

High definition screen that displays and replays fascinating videos recorded

Support storage cards up to 32GB maximum(Micro SD Card Class6 Above,Not included in package)

Adapter is not included in the package Wci Gear-Pro High-Definition Sport Action Camera Price: Rs. 8,883

Key Specs High-Definition Sport Action Camera

1080p 720p Wide-Angle Camcorder

2.0 Touch Screen

SD Card Slot

USB Plug And Mic AKASO EK7000SL Wi-Fi Ultra HD Waterproof Sports Action Camera (Sage/Silver) Price: Rs. 12,105

Key Specs 4K ultra HD action camera - professional 4K 25fps and 2.7K 30fps video with 12MP photos at up to 30 frames per second for incredible photos, which is 4 times the resolution of traditional HD cameras

Wireless wrist remote control sports camera - with a wrist 2.4G remote, you can capture the world in an all-new way - controlling the camera, framing shots or recording video is convenient

Longer battery life - AKASO EK7000 action camera comes with 2 rechargeable 1050mAh batteries, each battery can record up to 90 minutes, no more worry about the recording time for this action camera

Built-In WIFI and HDMI, edit and share your action in minutes - just download App (iSmart DV) on your phone or tablet and connect with this action camera. Wi-Fi signal ranges up to 10 meters

100 feet waterproof camera - AKASO EK7000 is designed to withstand extreme environments, together with durable waterproof case and with the accessories, transform it for indoor and outdoor activities PROCUS Rush 3.0 (Full Pack) 16MP 4K HD Action Camera Price: Rs. 8,599

Key Specs WITH VIDEO STABILIZATION || Procus RUSH Version 3.0, with an upgraded chipset with EIS (Video Stabilization) to capture high quality videos and images.

EXTERNAL MIC || External 2.5mm Microphone, helps you to capture sound from all directions with crisp details.

WIRELESS WRIST REMOTE || Controlling the camera, start and stop recording, or framing shots at your convenience.

WATERPROOF || Equipped with waterproof case, durable under water to 30m making it ideal for water sports.

BUILT IN WIFI || Download the App "Procus Camera" and connect with the camera. Review the images or videos via Android or iOS devices. GoPro Hero 8 Black CHDHX-801 12 MP Action Camera Price: Rs. 31,990

Key Specs Vloggers, pro filmmakers and aspiring creators can do more than ever imagined-with quickloading accessories like flashes,microphones,LCD screens and more.

Smooth just got smoother. Now HERO8 Black has three levels of stabilization-On, High and Boost-so you can pick the best option for whatever you do.

Capture super stabilized time lapse videos while you move through an activity. And now,TimeWarp automatically adjusts speed based on motion.

Record the moments 1.5 seconds before and after your shot, so you can choosethe bestsingle frame for the perfect photo-or an awesome shareable video SJCAM Legend SJ6 Sports Gyro Action Camera Price: Rs. 10,799

Key Specs 4K@24FPS - Equipped with a versatile 16MP Panasonic MN34120PA sensor, the SJ6 Legend records up to 4k at 24fps. 2.0" screen ensures you clearly see the footage you are shooting. Chipset : Novatek 96660

STABILIZATION - Taking Gyro and EIS to a new level of stabilization, Super smooth brings you the capability to make crisp, shake-free, and butter-smooth image steadiness in the video like the camera is riding on its own rails.

ADDITIONAL SETTING AND OPTIONS - Distortion correction, Metering, 180 Degrees Rotate, Exposure Time, Adjustable FOV, Loop Recording, Double File, RAW Photos, GYRO, EV, Color, White Balance, Sharpness, Bitrate

DYNAMIC DUO - Whether you are recording a concert, short film, or are having friends and family gatherings, SJ6's external Mic compatibility increases the venues you can use your Legend in.

DISTORTION CORRECTION - Distortion Correction allows you to shoot wide-angle videos and photos without the bulging look. No need for a 3rd party software editor to post-process.

WIFI - With Wi-Fi support switch to the much faster on-demand to speed up file transfers and other app-based functions like low-latency image previews.

BATTERY & DISPLAY - The camera model now sports a 1050mAh high capacity detachable battery with battery time up to 130 Minutes. 2″ LCD Touch Screen on the back, 1″ LCD Front Screen Cason CN10 Proffessional 4K 60fps HD 24MP Action Camera Price: Rs. 7,889

Key Specs 4K 24 MP Action Camera: CASON Sports Camera, with 4k/ 30fps smooth video resolution and photographs at 24 MP, can better help you capture every excellent moment while vlog recording,skiing, skating,swimming,snorkeling,diving,and more.

External Microphone: Action cameras with microphone will significantly improve the sound quality of your footage and record a wider range of frequencies for Vlogging,which can capture sound from all directions.(The external mic and waterproof case can't be used together, because the case is totally sealed.)

Electronic Image Stabilization: 4K Camera With EIS tech can counteract any bump, shake, or camera tilt during use, promising your images and videos clear and stable . Just turn on the EIS, and you will never sigh for the blurry shot or video during the bumps and knocks even under the roughest conditions.

High Quality Waterproof Case and Muti-accessories:Sports Action Camera with High-quality waterproof case can make this camera work normally for even underwater 30 meters. Dual 1050mAh batteries and multi accessories can meet your needs for any outdoor activities

Multi-functions & Modes -Awesome functions like 170° wide angle, loop recording, time lapse, burst photo, slow motion, screen saver will satisfy you in all aspects. Recording your wonderful life with CASON CN10 action camera. APEMAN 4K 60FPS Action Camera A87,Touch Screen 20MP Price: Rs. 8,499

Key Specs Ultra HD 4K / 60FPS & 8×Zoom Lens

Gyro Stabilization and Distortion Correction

Integrated Wifi and HDMI Output

40m Waterproof and Accessory Bag SJCAM C200 Action Camera 4K 24FPS 16MP Price: Rs. 8,999

Key Specs SJCAM C200 Comes with SONY IMX335 Sensor and Novatek 96660 Processor.

Electronic Image Stabilization 2.0 Keychain Body Camera: This travel vlog camera is equipped with Super Smooth 6-Axis Gyro Stabilizer EIS (EIS 2.0), it enables enhanced steady and smooth footages up to 4K/24FPS resolution no matter how intense the movement it is.

Hands-Free Mini Vlogging Camera: The C200 is 23% and 25% lighter than most conventional action camera, despite its metal body. Take it anywhere and will fit on any scenario, be it at home,the road,underwater, in the office,or online, etc.

Mount Anywhere: This 4k vlogging camera is magnetic body, you are no loner has to be held. The magnet board enables the keychain to be completely independent from your hands or any other holding device. This lets you stay in the moment.

Rated IPX8 5M Waterproof: Metal body reach depths of 5 meters without a dive housing.Perfect for most watersports, even in harsh weather conditions.And reach depths for 40 meters when using the included dive housing

Package Includes:- 1 x Camera, 1 x Waterproof Case, 1 x Back Clip, 1 x Frame Mount, 1 x Base Mount, 1 x Screw, 1 x Curved and Flat Mount, 1 x USB Cable, 2 x 3M Adhesive Sticker, 1 x Wipe Cloth, 1 x Manual Zuzu 4K Ultra HD Water Resistant Sports Action Camera Price: Rs. 13,500

Key Specs SJCAM C200 Comes with SONY IMX335 Sensor and Novatek 96660 Processor.

Electronic Image Stabilization 2.0 Keychain Body Camera: This travel vlog camera is equipped with Super Smooth 6-Axis Gyro Stabilizer EIS (EIS 2.0), it enables enhanced steady and smooth footages up to 4K/24FPS resolution no matter how intense the movement it is.

Hands-Free Mini Vlogging Camera: The C200 is 23% and 25% lighter than most conventional action camera, despite its metal body. Take it anywhere and will fit on any scenario, be it at home,the road,underwater, in the office,or online, etc.

Mount Anywhere: This 4k vlogging camera is magnetic body, you are no loner has to be held. The magnet board enables the keychain to be completely independent from your hands or any other holding device. This lets you stay in the moment.

Rated IPX8 5M Waterproof: Metal body reach depths of 5 meters without a dive housing.Perfect for most watersports, even in harsh weather conditions.And reach depths for 40 meters when using the included dive housing

Package Includes:- 1 x Camera, 1 x Waterproof Case, 1 x Back Clip, 1 x Frame Mount, 1 x Base Mount, 1 x Screw, 1 x Curved and Flat Mount, 1 x USB Cable, 2 x 3M Adhesive Sticker, 1 x Wipe Cloth, 1 x Manual Insta360 ONE R Twin Edition 5.7K Panoramic Sports Action Camera 4K Price: Rs. 40,499

Key Specs 5.7K panoramic video + 4K 60fps wide-angle lens, free switching, FlowState anti-shake technology, super strong anti-shake 2 generations, smoother shooting

5 meters bare metal waterproof, IPX8, take and use, direct access to 5m underwater Slow motion. Automatic horizon leveling and smart speed-ramping make them easier than ever.

360-degree panoramic lens combination supports 3K at 100fps slow motion shooting + 4K wide-angle lens can achieve 1080P at 200fps slow motion shooting

Night scene mode, still outstanding in low light, highlighting the charm of light and shadow

Best Mobiles in India