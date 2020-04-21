Just In
Best DSLR Cameras Wth High Megapixels Count To Buy In India
A smartphone camera can never match a photograph taken by a professional DSLR, as they have big lenses that can capture more light and the larger aperture will also help you capture the subject in a detailed manner. Though most of the DSLR's work in a similar fashion, some of the high-end DSLRs offers higher resolution image sensors.
Best DSLR Cameras Wth Highest Megapixels
Here are some of the premium DSLR's available from various brands like Canon and Nikon, which offers a high-resolution image sensor that can capture rich and vivid images.
Nikon D850 (Body) Digital SLR Camera
The Nikon D850 (Body) Digital SLR Camera retails for Rs. 1,98,000 on Amazon and it comes with a 45.7MP sensor, which can read high-speed SD cards and record 4K videos. It is a good camera for those, who want to record high-resolution videos and high-resolution photos.
Canon EOS 90D (Body) Digital SLR Camera
The Canon EOS 90D (Body) Digital SLR Camera retails for around Rs. 91,000 and it offers a 32.5MP image sensor with 45-point all cross-type AF (autofocus). With an optical viewfinder, the camera offers 100 percent coverage and it can also shoot 4K videos at 30fps.
Sony Alpha ILCE-7RM3 (Body) Mirrorless Camera
The Sony Alpha ILCE-7RM3 (Body) Mirrorless Camera sells for Rs. 1,89,000 in India and it comes with a 42.4MP image sensor. As this is a mirrorless camera, it is light in weight compared to DSLR's and it can also shoot 4K full-frame videos along with features like real-time animal eye autofocus.
Nikon Z7 (Body) Mirrorless Camera
The Nikon Z7 (Body) Mirrorless Camera is a bit expensive camera, as it retails for Rs. 2,48,500 and it comes with a 45.7MP image sensor with 493 points on-sensor phase-detect autofocus. The camera can record 4K videos and 8K time lapse footages, making it a good camera even for video recording.
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV (Body) Digital SLR Camera
The Canon EOS 5D Mark IV (Body) Digital SLR Camera retails for Rs. 2,05,500 and it comes with a 30.4MP sensor with support for 4K video recording at 30 and 24fps. The camera offers a continuous shooting speed of 7fps and is powered by a DIGIC 6+ processor.
