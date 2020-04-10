Just In
- 34 min ago Vodafone-Idea Receiving Internet Demand From Rural And Urban Areas During Lockdown: Report
-
- 35 min ago Huami To Supply Free Mask And Essentials For 10,000 Doctors In India
- 1 hr ago Discovery Plus Subscription Plans India: Best Discovery Plus Plans, Offers, Price And Validity
- 1 hr ago Airtel Might Post Highest ARPU In Q4 2020: Report
Don't Miss
- Movies Busting Myths: Jacqueline Fernandez Interacts With A COVID-19 Survivor
- Sports MS Dhoni's first glimpse from lockdown days out, Chennai Super Kings captain mows lawn at his Ranchi residence
- Automobiles MG Hector Diesel Automatic Variant Launch Confirmed For Indian Market: Here Are The Details
- Lifestyle 7 Simple And Easy Ways To Remove Ink Stains From Clothes
- News COVID-19: India in final stages of framing protocols for clinical trial of plasma therapy
- Finance Vodafone Idea Offers Recharge Via SMS, Missed Call: Here's How To Do It
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Uttarakhand In April
- Education Explore CBSE Class 11 Applied Mathematics Subject
Looking For Affordable DSLR Camera? Here Are Best Buys Under Rs. 30,000
DSLR are becoming more and more affordable these days. These high-end professional cameras are good for entry-level photographers who have just got into the photography business. These cameras will help users to learn various options and tools that a DSLR camera will offer.
We have listed some of the best high-end DSLR cameras available in India, which cost less than Rs. 30,000 in India. We have made sure to include only those cameras, which offer a good set of features and can take good photos and videos.
Nikon Coolpix P900 Bridge Camera
The Nikon Coolpix P900 Bridge Camera comes with a 16.1MP sensor and it also comes with a 16GB memory card in the retail package. The Nikon Coolpix P900 Bridge Camera also supports features like Wi-Fi and NFC for wireless media transfer to smartphones and computers.
Nikon D3500
The Nikon D3500 comes with a 24.2MP sensor, offering rich and vivid photographs. This camera is powered by the EXPEED 4 image-processing engine and offers easy-to-use functionalities. When it comes to videography, the Nikon D3500 can capture FHD (1080p) videos at 60, 30 and 24fps.
Canon EOS 3000D
The Canon EOS 3000D comes with an 18MP CMOS sensor, powered by the DIGIC 4+ processor with support for fast autofocus, and shoot ambiance functionality. Not just that, the Canon EOS 3000D also comes with a what-you-see-is-what-you-get optical viewfinder.
Nikon D3200
The Nikon D3200 uses a 24.2MP camera sensor, powered by the EXPEED 3 image processor. The retail package comes with AF-S DX Zoom-NIKKOR 18-55mm lens that offers features like VR image stabilization and the camera also supports up to 70 different lenses.
Nikon D3300
The Nikon D3300 also comes with a 24.2MP camera sensor with support for FHD video recording. The EXPEED 4 processor that powers the camera allows the users to shoot 5 frames per second with high ISO sensitivity.
-
29,400
-
38,990
-
29,999
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
18,170
-
21,900
-
92,999
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
42,099
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
17,999
-
29,495
-
18,580
-
14,999
-
64,900
-
34,980
-
45,900