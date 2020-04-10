Looking For Affordable DSLR Camera? Here Are Best Buys Under Rs. 30,000

We have listed some of the best high-end DSLR cameras available in India, which cost less than Rs. 30,000 in India. We have made sure to include only those cameras, which offer a good set of features and can take good photos and videos.

Nikon Coolpix P900 Bridge Camera

The Nikon Coolpix P900 Bridge Camera comes with a 16.1MP sensor and it also comes with a 16GB memory card in the retail package. The Nikon Coolpix P900 Bridge Camera also supports features like Wi-Fi and NFC for wireless media transfer to smartphones and computers.

Nikon D3500

The Nikon D3500 comes with a 24.2MP sensor, offering rich and vivid photographs. This camera is powered by the EXPEED 4 image-processing engine and offers easy-to-use functionalities. When it comes to videography, the Nikon D3500 can capture FHD (1080p) videos at 60, 30 and 24fps.

Canon EOS 3000D

The Canon EOS 3000D comes with an 18MP CMOS sensor, powered by the DIGIC 4+ processor with support for fast autofocus, and shoot ambiance functionality. Not just that, the Canon EOS 3000D also comes with a what-you-see-is-what-you-get optical viewfinder.

Nikon D3200

The Nikon D3200 uses a 24.2MP camera sensor, powered by the EXPEED 3 image processor. The retail package comes with AF-S DX Zoom-NIKKOR 18-55mm lens that offers features like VR image stabilization and the camera also supports up to 70 different lenses.

Nikon D3300

The Nikon D3300 also comes with a 24.2MP camera sensor with support for FHD video recording. The EXPEED 4 processor that powers the camera allows the users to shoot 5 frames per second with high ISO sensitivity.