Best Premium Camcorder Cameras To Buy In India
Best Premium Camcorder Cameras To Buy In India
Some of the most recently launched smartphones can now record up to 8K resolution videos. And a majority of devices, even the entry-level one can shoot 1080p videos with at least 30fps. However, a video shot on a premium cam recorder will always give a better video output.
After thorough research, we have come up with some of the premium cam recorders available in India, which offers a great video quality. These recorders come with a big camera sensor, which can intake more light and offer life-like video quality. So, here are some of the best premium cam recorders that one can buy in India.
Sony HXR-NX100
The Sony HXR-NX100 is a high-end video camera, which can record at 1080p resolution. It comes with a compact body and uses the Exmor R CMOS sensor, which is brighter and higher in resolution. It supports various video formats, including XAVC-S 50Mbps, AVCHD, and DV. Not just that, the camera also supports up to 12x optical zoom and up to 48x digital zoom, as it uses a 29mm wide-angle lens. Overall, a good video recorder for those, who want to shoot at 1080p.
Andoer HDV-Z82
The Andoer HDV-Z82 comes with a 24MP image sensor with support for 1080p video recording. It offers 10x optical zoom and there is an external mic, which supports anti-shake technology.
Panasonic HC-VX981K Camcorder
The Panasonic HC-VX981K Camcorder comes with Leica technology and this cam recorder can shoot videos at native 4K resolution. It offers 20x optical zoom and 5-axis Hybrid Optical Image Stabilization. Not just that, the camera can also 4K photos from the video.
Canon XA11 Camcorder
The Canon XA11 Camcorder comes with a 2.91MP HD image sensor with Sensor DIGIC DV 4 image processor. This camera can shoot 1080p videos and offers 20x optical zoom support. It is small and compact in design, which makes it very easy to carry around.
Sony Handycam FDR-AX53 Camcorder
The Sony Handycam FDR-AX53 Camcorder can shoot native 4K videos and it offers a 16.6MP image sensor with balanced optical SteadyShot technology, which ensures that the video footages are stable. It is also equipped with Wi-Fi, which makes it easy to transfer the data from the camera to the computer.
