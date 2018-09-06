Canon launches EOS R full-frame mirroless camera with 5,655 AF points to take on Nikon

Canon has officially announced its EOS R, which is company's first ever full-frame mirrorless camera. The company launch this new camera just two weeks after the launch of Nikon full-frame mirrorless cameras, the Z6 and the Z7. The company launched the camera at an event in Tokyo, Japan. The camera comes with a new RF mount, which means the new series of lenses are also announced in the event.

Canon EOS R price

The Canon EOS R comes with an estimated price tag of $2,299 (approx Rs 1,57,700) for the body. The full-frame camera will be available somewhere in October. The company will also offer a bundle for $3,399 (approx Rs.2,33,300) which comes with the RF 24-105mm F4 L IS USM kit lens.

Canon EOS R features

The EOS R comes with a 30.3-megapixel, full-frame CMOS sensor with Canon's famed DualPixel autofocus (AF) technology and it's DIGIC 8 image processor. The ISO range starts from 100-40,000, with 8fps shooting and a maximum shutter speed of 1/8000sec. The camera also supports 4K video recording up to 30fps, 1080p recording up to 60fps, and HD recording up to 120fps.

This newly launched camera also comes with shooting modes like Canon Log, 4:2:0 8-bit recoding and 4:2:2 10-bit video output over HDMI. The camera features a silent shooting mode but it can be only used for single frame shooting. Silent shooting in burst mode will be soon coming to the camera via a software update.

One of the key highlights of the EOS R is the 5,655 selectable autofocus points. Compared with Nikon which is very high, the top-end camera from Nikon offers 493 AF points. This adds up a big number on the specs sheet of Canon EOS R. With this high autofocus points the camera has the advantage to track fast-moving subjects very smoothly. You also get an EVF with a 3.69 million dot resolution as well as a 3.2-inch full touch display.

The company has also launched four lenses at the event, which include the RF 24-105mm F4L IS, RF 50mm F1.2L, RF 28-70mm F2L, and the RF 35mm F1.8 IS Macro.