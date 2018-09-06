ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Canon launches EOS R full-frame mirroless camera with 5,655 AF points to take on Nikon

To take on Nikkon Cannon launched its first full-frame mirrorless camera with 5,655 autofocus points.

By:

Related Articles

    Canon has officially announced its EOS R, which is company's first ever full-frame mirrorless camera. The company launch this new camera just two weeks after the launch of Nikon full-frame mirrorless cameras, the Z6 and the Z7. The company launched the camera at an event in Tokyo, Japan. The camera comes with a new RF mount, which means the new series of lenses are also announced in the event. 

    Canon launches EOS R full-frame mirroless camera with 5,655 AF points

    Canon EOS R price

    The Canon EOS R comes with an estimated price tag of $2,299 (approx Rs 1,57,700) for the body. The full-frame camera will be available somewhere in October. The company will also offer a bundle for $3,399 (approx Rs.2,33,300) which comes with the RF 24-105mm F4 L IS USM kit lens.

    Canon EOS R features

    The EOS R comes with a 30.3-megapixel, full-frame CMOS sensor with Canon's famed DualPixel autofocus (AF) technology and it's DIGIC 8 image processor. The ISO range starts from 100-40,000, with 8fps shooting and a maximum shutter speed of 1/8000sec. The camera also supports 4K video recording up to 30fps, 1080p recording up to 60fps, and HD recording up to 120fps.

    This newly launched camera also comes with shooting modes like Canon Log, 4:2:0 8-bit recoding and 4:2:2 10-bit video output over HDMI. The camera features a silent shooting mode but it can be only used for single frame shooting. Silent shooting in burst mode will be soon coming to the camera via a software update.

    Canon launches EOS R full-frame mirroless camera with 5,655 AF points

    One of the key highlights of the EOS R is the 5,655 selectable autofocus points. Compared with Nikon which is very high, the top-end camera from Nikon offers 493 AF points. This adds up a big number on the specs sheet of Canon EOS R. With this high autofocus points the camera has the advantage to track fast-moving subjects very smoothly. You also get an EVF with a 3.69 million dot resolution as well as a 3.2-inch full touch display.

    The company has also launched four lenses at the event, which include the RF 24-105mm F4L IS, RF 50mm F1.2L, RF 28-70mm F2L, and the RF 35mm F1.8 IS Macro.

    Read More About: canon canon eos Camera news
    Story first published: Saturday, September 8, 2018, 10:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 8, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue