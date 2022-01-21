Canon Launches EOS R5 C Hybrid Cinema Camera; Dual Pixel CMOS AF II, Automatic AF Zones, And More News oi-Megha Rawat

Canon recently launched the EOS R5 C hybrid cinema camera in the United States. To provide the "best of both worlds," the full-frame camera incorporates elements from the Canon EOS R5 mirrorless camera and the Cinema EOS product offering.

The body of the Canon EOS R5 C is quite identical to the Canon EOS R5, with minor differences such as a red shutter button. The new camera, according to the business, can shoot 8K (8192 x 4,320 pixels) RAW cinematic footage at 60 frames per second and is intended for filmmakers, multimedia journalists, and advanced hobbyists.

Canon Discloses The Features Of The EOS R5 C

The Canon EOS R5 C features a 45MP full-frame CMOS photographic sensor and a Digic X image processor, allowing it to shoot stunning photographs as well as 8K/60fps RAW cinematic films. Canon claims that the camera's Dual Pixel CMOS AF II capability "can monitor split-second movements" of moving vehicles and that it can shoot still shots at up to 20 frames per second.

For high-quality and sharp photos, the camera has 1,053 Automatic AF zones. The camera has 13 labeled, addressable buttons that users can utilize to customize the camera's operation.

The Canon EOS R5 C is a Cinema EOS camera when it comes to video shooting. It has a built-in cooling fan that dissipates heat and allows for uninterrupted video recording at 8K/60fps. It's also the first Cinema EOS system camera to provide inbuilt RAW recording at 8K/60fps. Cinema RAW Light for post-production grading and archiving, and MP4 for speedier online use are two new offerings by Canon that allow recording in 8K formats.

Canon Adds HLG and PQ Modes

Additionally, the camera supports the MXF-based XF-AVC format for broadcasting standards. HDR recording in the Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) and Perceptual Quantization (PQ) modes are supported by the Canon EOS R5 C camera. It can also record High Frame Rate (HFR) videos in 4:2:2 10-bit without compressing the sensor at up to 4K/120fps.

Furthermore, when Canon's RF lenses with optical IS are coupled with the EOS R5 C camera's electronic IS while shooting XF-AVC or MP4 formats, the EOS R5 C camera provides higher image stabilization. Dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth compatibility are included on the camera to aid image transfer.

Price And Availability Of The Canon EOS R5 C

The new Canon EOS R5 C camera will be available from March at an estimated price of $4,499 (approximately Rs. 3,35,200). Videographers will appreciate the new Canon's camera ability to shoot slow-motion videos in 4K at 120p with audio recording 4K at 120p with audio recording as sound can be captured as a separate file.

Raw HQ, Raw ST, Raw LT, HDMI Raw, XF-AVC YCC 4:2:2 10-bit, MP4 / HEVC YCC 4:2:2 10-bit, MP4 / HPEC YCC 4:2:0 10-bit, and MP4 / H.264 YCC 4:2:0 8-bit are also available in addition to 12-bit Raw.

The poster was sent to Canon USA's official Twitter account on January 11 and while there's no mention of the EOS R5C, the prevailing theory is that it will witness the introduction of a video-focus EOS R5, as well as other launches.

