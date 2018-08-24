DJI launches Mavic 2 Pro, world's first drone with integrated Hasselblad camera

Famous drone-maker DJI is back with its new line up Mavic Pro. The company has introduced its new Mavic 2 Pro and Mavic 2 Zoom in the Mavic 2 series. The company claims that the Mavic 2 Pro is world's first drone with an integrated Hasselblad camera, and the Mavic 2 Zoon is world's first drone with the optical zoom capability.

DJI Mavic 2 Pro specification

The new Mavic 2 Pro comes with the upgraded gimbal-stabilized cameras and it features advanced intelligent features like Hyperlapse and ActiveTrack technology. The foldable drone packs a new 20-megapixel camera sensor with 1-inch CMOS sensor along with a 10-bit Dlog-M color profile. The company has joined their hands with Hasselblad Natural Color Solution (HNCS) technology for a superior light and color performance.

This new camera sensor will provide maximum flexibility for video and photo editing. It also comes with an adjustable aperture from f/2.8 to f/11. It is capable of shooting videos in the 4K video at 30fps, 720p at 120fps, H.265 codec.

The Mavic 2 Pro comes with 8 GB onboard storage, which can be expanded up to 128GB via UHS-I Grade 3 microSD card. The drone is capable of going up to a maximum speed of 44 mph (72 km/h) in Sports Mode. The device is powered by a 3830mAh battery with up to 31 minutes (at a consistent speed of 25 kph) of flight.

DJI Mavic 2 Zoom specification

On the other hand, the Mavic 2 Zoom sports a 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor along with a two-time optical zoom (24-48mm zoom) to simulate a 96mm telephoto lens. This lens is capable of shooting looseless video in full HD resolution.

Optical zoom is capable of automatically captures and stitches nine photos together for a highly detailed 48-megapixel image.

The drone comes with Dolly Zoom QuickShot which is capable of automatically zooms in as the drone flies away from its object, keeping the subject in the same size while the background is revealed.

This one is also capable of shooting the video in a 4K video at 30fps, 720p at 120fps, H.265 codec formats. It comes with an 8GB onboard storage and supports up to 128GB via MicroSD. The device comes with a 3-axis mechanical gimbal and goes up to the speed of 44 mph (72 km/h) in Sports Mode. The Mavic 2 Zoom is fueled by a 3830mAh battery with up to 31 minutes of flight time.

The Mavic 2 Pro with a drone, battery, remote controller, charger, and four pairs of propellers comes with a price tag of $1,449 (Rs 1,01,755 approx). Meanwhile, the Mavic 2 Zoom seems to be a bit cheaper as it comes with a price tag of $1,249 (Rs 87,710 approx).

You can also go for the Fly More Kit, which includes two additional batteries, a multi-battery charging hub, a car charger, a battery to power bank adapter, two pairs of propellers and a carrying bag. This Fly More Kit will cost you $319 extra.