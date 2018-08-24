ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

DJI launches Mavic 2 Pro, world's first drone with integrated Hasselblad camera

DJI launches it most awaited Mavic 2 Pro and Mavic 2 Zoom in the Mavic 2 series, with world's first integrated Hasselblad camera and optical zoom. All you need to know.

By:

Related Articles

    Famous drone-maker DJI is back with its new line up Mavic Pro. The company has introduced its new Mavic 2 Pro and Mavic 2 Zoom in the Mavic 2 series. The company claims that the Mavic 2 Pro is world's first drone with an integrated Hasselblad camera, and the Mavic 2 Zoon is world's first drone with the optical zoom capability.

    DJI launches Mavic 2 Pro, world's first drone with Hasselblad camera

    DJI Mavic 2 Pro specification

    The new Mavic 2 Pro comes with the upgraded gimbal-stabilized cameras and it features advanced intelligent features like Hyperlapse and ActiveTrack technology. The foldable drone packs a new 20-megapixel camera sensor with 1-inch CMOS sensor along with a 10-bit Dlog-M color profile. The company has joined their hands with Hasselblad Natural Color Solution (HNCS) technology for a superior light and color performance.

    This new camera sensor will provide maximum flexibility for video and photo editing. It also comes with an adjustable aperture from f/2.8 to f/11. It is capable of shooting videos in the 4K video at 30fps, 720p at 120fps, H.265 codec.

    DJI launches Mavic 2 Pro, world's first drone with Hasselblad camera

    The Mavic 2 Pro comes with 8 GB onboard storage, which can be expanded up to 128GB via UHS-I Grade 3 microSD card. The drone is capable of going up to a maximum speed of 44 mph (72 km/h) in Sports Mode. The device is powered by a 3830mAh battery with up to 31 minutes (at a consistent speed of 25 kph) of flight.

    DJI Mavic 2 Zoom specification

    On the other hand, the Mavic 2 Zoom sports a 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor along with a two-time optical zoom (24-48mm zoom) to simulate a 96mm telephoto lens. This lens is capable of shooting looseless video in full HD resolution.
    Optical zoom is capable of automatically captures and stitches nine photos together for a highly detailed 48-megapixel image.

    The drone comes with Dolly Zoom QuickShot which is capable of automatically zooms in as the drone flies away from its object, keeping the subject in the same size while the background is revealed.

    DJI launches Mavic 2 Pro, world's first drone with Hasselblad camera

    This one is also capable of shooting the video in a 4K video at 30fps, 720p at 120fps, H.265 codec formats. It comes with an 8GB onboard storage and supports up to 128GB via MicroSD. The device comes with a 3-axis mechanical gimbal and goes up to the speed of 44 mph (72 km/h) in Sports Mode. The Mavic 2 Zoom is fueled by a 3830mAh battery with up to 31 minutes of flight time.

    The Mavic 2 Pro with a drone, battery, remote controller, charger, and four pairs of propellers comes with a price tag of $1,449 (Rs 1,01,755 approx). Meanwhile, the Mavic 2 Zoom seems to be a bit cheaper as it comes with a price tag of $1,249 (Rs 87,710 approx).

    You can also go for the Fly More Kit, which includes two additional batteries, a multi-battery charging hub, a car charger, a battery to power bank adapter, two pairs of propellers and a carrying bag. This Fly More Kit will cost you $319 extra.

    Read More About: dji mavic mavic pro drone Camera news
    Story first published: Saturday, August 25, 2018, 11:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 25, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue