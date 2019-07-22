ENGLISH

    DJI Osmo Action Camera Amazon Sale - Direct Competition To GoPro Hero 7 Black

    DJI, a company known for its wide range of drones has now entered the race of action cameras as well. The biggest competitor to the company will be GoPro which has set benchmarks for competing brands.

    DJI Osmo Action Camera Amazon Sale- Direct Competition To GoPro Hero 7

     

    The newly launched DJI Osmo Action Camera gives direct competition to the GoPro Hero 7 Black and offers similar features. The company launched the action camera at a starting price of Rs. 38,999, and now it is up for grabs on Amazon India for Rs 27,990.

    DJI Osmo Action Camera Price And Offers

    If you are planning to purchase the Osmo for yourself then this might be a really good deal for you. Apart from the discounted price, the e-commerce giant is also offering Rs. 1,500 instant discount for ICICI bank credit and debit card EMI transaction.

    You can also opt for the No-Cost EMI option available on Amazon Pay and ICICI credit card. Buyers will also receive a cashback of 10 per cent using Visa Signature or Visa Infinite cards. Moreover, you can also opt for EMI option with selected banks debit cards.

    DJI Osmo Action Camera Amazon Sale- Direct Competition To GoPro Hero 7

    DJI Osmo Action Camera Specifications

    The USP of the DJI Osmo Action Camera is its dual-screen setup that allows you to record video from both the sides.You get a screen on both sides in either modes.

    The action camera comes with RockSteady stabilization technology which is also available on GoPro Hero 7 Black. It's a combination of EIS with complex algorithms, which is capable of delivering stable footages; it works more like a gimble.

    DJI Osmo Action Camera Amazon Sale- Direct Competition To GoPro Hero 7

     

    It comes with a 12MP camera sensor which is capable of recording 4K HDRVideo, 8x Slow Motion, and UHD quality images. It features a hydrophobic and watertight seal on the rear touchscreen which makes it completely waterproof. Osmo Action is waterproof at depths of up to 11 meters.

    The Osmo Action comes bundled with a camera frame, flat adhesive mount, curved adhesive mount, quick-release base, battery, battery case, locking screw, and a USB-C cable.

    dji osmo action dji Camera news
    Story first published: Monday, July 22, 2019, 15:30 [IST]
