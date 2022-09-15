GoPro Launches Three Hero 11 Black Action Cameras With 10-bit Color Video; Check Details News oi-Vivek

GoPro has introduced its next-generation of compact action cameras -- the Hero 11 Black, Hero 11 Black Creator Edition, and the Hero Black Mini. According to the brand, the Hero 11 Black is the "world's most versatile camera" and is meant for professionals and enthusiasts.

Similarly, the Hero 11 Black Creator Edition is as capable as the Hero 11 Black with additional support for battery grip that features buttons for one-handed camera control and records four hours of 4K video recording on a single charge. Lastly, the Hero 11 Black Mini is a compact version of the standard variant.

GoPro Hero 11 Black Camera Details

The GoPro Hero 11 Black series makes use of a new 1/1.9-inch sensor that can capture 1-bit colors and up to 5.3K resolution videos at 60fps. These devices can also capture 27MP images and are said to offer 64x more colors when compared to an 8-bit picture/video.

The new sensor allows the Black Hero 11 Black to shoot videos in an 8:7 aspect ratio. Similarly, users can also edit these videos on the GoPro Quik app and convert these videos to popular aspect ratios such as 9:16 (for Instagram reels and YouTube shorts) or 16:9 aspect ratio (for YouTube).

These new action cameras from GoPro are also equipped with the improved HyperSmooth 5.0 technology with 360-degree horizon lock support, which allows the camera to shoot stable footage even if the camera is rotated by 360 degrees.

Besides, the new GoPro Hero 11 Black series of action cameras also support features like HyperView digital lens, three new Night Effect Time Lapse, and TimeWarp 3.0 at 5.3K. The Hero 11 Black also comes with Enduro Battery technology that improves the camera performance in cold and moderate temperatures and claims to deliver 38 percent extra recording time per charge.

Meet #GoProHERO11 Black. https://t.co/TVN7zvHLKN



✔️ Auto-Highlight Videos

✔️ Taller 8:7 Sensor

✔️ #HyperSmooth 5.0 with AutoBoost + 360° Horizon Lock

✔️ 5.3K60, 4K120, + 2.7K240

✔️ 27MP Photos

✔️ 24.7MP Frame Grabs

✔️ 10-bit Color

✔️ Enduro Battery

✔️ Night Effects

✔️ + More pic.twitter.com/TrPs2lGmTM — GoPro (@GoPro) September 14, 2022

Pricing And Availability

All three variants of the GoPro Hero 11 will be available in India via Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital and Vijay Sales, and other partner stores. The GoPro Hero 11 Black and the GoPro Hero 11 Black Creator Edition will go on sale from mid-October 2022, while the GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini will be available starting in November 2022.

GoPro Hero 11 Black Series India Pricing Details

GoPro Hero 11 Black -- Rs. 51,500

GoPro Hero 11 Black Creator Edition -- 71,500

GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini -- 41,500

