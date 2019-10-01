GoPro Hero 8 Global Launch: Watch The Live Stream Here News oi-Karan Sharma

GoPro is all set to launch its flagship action cameras today across the world. Last week, the company has confirmed the launch date of Hero 8 and GoPro 360 cameras with a teaser video across all the social media platforms. The company will live stream the entire launch event which is scheduled for 6:30 PM IST. Here are the details:

How To Watch GoPro Hero 8 Live Stream

According to the company, the launch event will kick off at 6:30 PM IST. You can watch the live stream directly from GoPro's official YouTube channel. Moreover, you can also watch the live stream below from the embedded live stream link.

GoPro Hero 8 Black Leaked Specifications

The teaser video of the GoPro's upcoming cameras has not revealed much about the specifications and design of both the cameras. However, we did notice a colored front display on the 360-degree camera variant, and the dubbed GoPro Hero 8 glimpse shows the typical GoPro action camera design.

According to the leaks, the 360-degree variant will be known as the GoPro Max. As per the Photorumors report, the flagship model - GoPro Hero 8 will be launched with a price tag of $474 (Rs 33,180 approx), and the GoPro Hero 8 Light Mod and protective case is expected to arrive with a price tag of $57 (Rs, 3,990 approx).

The leaked retails box also suggests the features of the GoPro Hero 8 Black. The leak suggests that the action camera will come equipped with HyperSmooth 2.0 and TimeWarp 2.0 features. The camera will come with waterproof capabilities up to 10 metres.

According to the leak, the Hero 8 Black will also support 1080p live streaming, voice command, and also shoot videos in RAW. It is said to be equipped with a 12MP camera sensor which is capable of recording 4K videos at 60FPS and 1080p at 240FPS. Besides, it is also expected to shoot 8x slow-motion videos.

Do note that the GoPro Hero 8 Black specifications are based on of leaks and the company has not confirmed any of this information. We recommend you to take this information with a pinch of salt and wait for the official launch.

