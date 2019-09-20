GoPro Hero 8 Launch Date Confirmed: Watch The Teaser Video Here News oi-Karan Sharma

GoPro is all set to launch a new action camera - the GoPro Hero 8 Black soon. The company has confirmed the launch date of the action camera for October 1. The company has confirmed the news on its official social media handles. Here are the details:

GoPro has posted a teaser video of its upcoming GoPro Hero 8 on Twitter and Instagram handles. The teaser video gives a glimpse of upcoming cameras, followed by a series of adventure sports footages such as surfing, skiing, motocross, paragliding, cycling, mountain climbing, and more. In the end, the video shows the launch date of GoPro Hero 8. According to the YouTube live streaming page, the launch event will kick off at 6:30 PM.

At the starting of the video, you can see two cameras -- one shows a traditional black and white front display. On the other hand, you can witness a colored display on the second camera. The colored screen might be included to give competition to the new player in the action camera market - DJI Osmo Action.

Besides, the teaser video also confirmed that the action camera will support 4K resolution recording at 60fps frame rate. The camera with a front display can also be the 360-degree camera because the teaser video also showcased some 360-degree footages. We can expect the launch of two action cameras on October 1. However, the company has not mentioned anything about the specifications of the cameras. So, we have to wait for the launch to get the exact specifications and pricing of the camera.

Earlier, rumors claimed that the GoPro Hero 8 Black will arrive with additional accessories like, dedicated microphone, mic adapter, secondary display, external flashlight, and a monster mount which will accommodate all the accessories. Let's see what the company is going to launch this time, and at what price point.

