GoPro Hero 8 Image Leaked With External Display, Mic And LED Flash

GoPro, the company known for its range of action cameras launched its latest flagship camera - the Hero 7 Black back in September 2018. Now the fans are waiting for the Hero 8 Black. In the latest report, it has been reported that GoPro is planning to launch two cameras this year, one will surely be the Hero 8 and another will be the Max 360 camera.

The information comes from the leaked images of both the cameras from Photo Rumors. The leaked images also confirm that the upcoming Hero 8 will arrive with a capacity of shooting videos in 4K resolution at 60fps to 480fps. Besides, the GoPro Hero 8 will also support a new range of accessories. The leak suggests that the company will launch the action cameras by next month.

The rumors and leaks of the Hero 8 started surfacing after the launch of the DJI Osmo Action which is a direct competitor of the Hero 7 Black. Both the cameras from DJI and GoPro give equal competition to each other in terms of stabilization, color, saturation, and witness. However, the Hero 7 Black has a slight edge in terms of quality. Although DJI in its first attempt of entering the action camera category got most of the things correct.

According to the leaked images, the upcoming flagship camera is going to support a range of accessories which will include an additional screen, external microphone, and an LED flashlight which will allow users to shoot in low light conditions.

The leak also suggests that the Hero 8 will be equipped with GoPro's in-house SoC called GP2, the successor of GP1 which was launched back in 2017 with the GoPro Hero 6. The chipset is responsible for image processing and improving stabilization, quality, and color accuracy.

We have to wait and see what GoPro is planning to launch this year as its flagship action camera, and how it is going to be different from the Hero 7 Black and the DJI Osmo Action.

Also, do note that this piece of information is based on leaks and rumors. We suggest you take it with a pinch of salt and wait for the official launch.

