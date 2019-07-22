How To Update GoPro Hero 7 Series In Few Simple Steps How To oi-Karan Sharma

GoPro, a company known for its wide range of action cameras, recently announced the GoPro Hero 7 Black, Hero 7 Silver, and Hero 7 White. If you're someone who owns this action camera then it's imperative to keep your action camera updated. And doing so is no rocket science. You can follow these simple steps to update your GoPro Hero camera.

Three Ways To Update Your Hero cameras

Update with Quik for Desktop

First, download and install Quik for Desktop application on your computer.

Make sure your camera is fully charged because this process might drain up the battery.

Now launch Quik app on your computer or laptop.

Then, you need to connect your camera to your computer using the USB cable which is bundled within the retail box.

Once your camera is connected with the PC, the Quik for Desktop will prompt you that a camera update is available. You have to follow the on-screen prompts to perform the update and you are all set to go.

Update with the GoPro App

This is one of the easiest ways to update your camera, first you have to install the GoPro app on your smartphone via Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Make sure your camera is fully charged before you perform the update process.

Now pair the camera with the GoPro app.

Once the camera is paired with the app you can see a camera update is available. Here you have to follow the on-screen instructions to perform the update. It might take some time to update depending on the internet speed and boom you are done.

Manual Update

For updating your GoPro Hero manually first you need to visit HERO 2018 update page.

Where you can see "Other ways to update" at the bottom of the page.

You need to click "Update your camera manually."

Enter your Serial Number and other required information and click Next Step.

Now you have to click "Download Update" and then "Click here to download firmware."

You need to follow the steps on the screen for detailed instructions for your operating system.

