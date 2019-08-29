Insta360 Launches Go Camera Which Can Hide Under Your Thumb News oi-Karan Sharma

Insta360, the company behind the popular 360-degree cameras has launched its new Go camera globally. The wearable shooter is as big as your thumb and can be fit into your pocket. The company was already teasing about the camera on its social media handles especially on Instagram before the actual launch. The newly launch camera can be worn or stuck somewhere to capture moving objects, adventure activities just like an action camera.

The Go camera comes bundled with a sticky mount, magnetic tether, charging case, magnet pendant, USB Type-C cable, magnetic tripod mount, easy clip, angle wedge, sticky base, charging cable, and a pivot stand along with the base. The charging case is capable of carrying a charge of two and a half-full charge.

Insta360 Go Camera Specifications

The newly launched Insta360 Go camera comes with f/2.1 aperture and is capable of recording videos in 2720×2720 @25fps and exporting in 1080 @25fps via an app.

You can also capture time-lapse in 3040×3040 @30fps resolution and export in 1080 @30fps via an app. Hyperlapse can be captured in 2720×2720 @30fp and export at 1080 @30fps. Slow-motion will be captured in 1600×900 @100fps and export at 1600×900 @30fps.

The Insta360 Go camera delivers a photo resolution of 3040x3040, you can export the photos with 1:1 at 2560 x 2560, 16:9 at 2560×1440, 9:16 at 1440×2560, and 4:3 at 2560×1920.

Besides, the Go camera also comes with a dedicated editing app which comes with the company's latest Flashcut AI tool. The tool is capable of finding the best angles for shots and merge them together.

The Insta360 Go camera comes with integrated six-axis proprietary image stabilization software. It gives a gimble-like image stabilization which means you can run, surf, strap it on your pet or do adventure activities without bothering about the stabilization.

You can also shoot interesting hyper-lapse with the dedicated hyperlapse mode and it gives you an option to shoot up to 30 minutes and render it down to five minutes or even less.

Talking about the price, the Insta360 for the international market is priced at $234. But you can also order the camera in India which will cost you $325 including all the shipping charges. This is almost $100 more than the launch price, you can order it from the official website -- Insta360.com.

